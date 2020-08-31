Brad's Blog: Q-and-A with principals on biggest comforts, fears with school reopening

Last week during my interviews with the Philomath School District principals and the Kings Valley Charter School executive director, I asked the following question: “You’re heading into a school year like no other in your career in education. What comforts do you have and what fears do you have as we begin classes?”
Following are their responses, presented here in a Q-and-A format:
Abby Couture, Clemens Primary School principal
Biggest comfort: “My biggest comfort is our incredible team here at Clemens Primary School — that they have been absolutely outstanding as we’ve scheduled what our day is going to look like and then planning for comprehensive distance learning. I just feel like they have gone above and beyond to help support our community of families.”
Biggest fear: “I think my biggest fear is just the planning for the possibility of going in and out between the comprehensive distance learning model and the in-person model.”
Mike McDonough, Philomath Elementary assistant principal
Biggest comfort: “I’m very comfortable with the staff and that they’ll rise to the occasion because they always do. I’m confident that we’re going to be able to offer a quality education, even though it will be distance learning, and that it’ll get better as the year goes on or for as long that we have to do this.”
Biggest fear: “Fears — not so much the school but just kind of out there in the community in that — and I’ve had a couple of teachers bring this up to me and I started wondering about it — just the demand bandwidth in general. If the internet service providers and such can keep up because I imagine they’ll see an increase in demand. I don’t know how well they’ve prepared for that or if they need to ... that’s so out of my ballpark.”
Steve Bell, Philomath Middle School principal
Biggest comfort: “The comforts come pretty quick to mind. The community of Philomath and the families are very supportive of our schools and ultimately want and desire what is best for their children, and that is in line with what we’re doing here — doing what we can and keeping in mind that priority No. 1 is the children and the students. ... The other one is the staff. The teaching staff at the middle school is working very well together. It’s good to see them support each other, they are teaching each other new systems. ... That’s a very good and comforting thing to see as far as their teamwork in collaboration.”
Biggest fear: “The concern I have is basically will the kids show up on the first day? Will they sign in, will they log in and be able to navigate that system just even in the initial parts? It’s one thing to have kids in the building and gradually bring them along and teach them our systematic ways, it’s another thing when you’re doing it remotely. And it takes their initial initiative even just to log in and get started. ... It’s that teamwork with the families and just getting started that is probably that thing in the back of my mind.”
Mike Bussard, Philomath High School principal
Biggest comfort: “I think it is very challenging in these times ... we need to be prepared to meet those challenges because we’re not living in a bubble. This isn’t a Philomath issue, this isn’t just a state issue, this is a national issue, this is a world issue. We tend to look in our immediate backyard about our educational system, however, there are going to be struggles throughout this country.”
Biggest fear: “Trying to bring the anxiety level down for our staff and for our students is paramount to start with. I think we’ve got to be able to give each other a lot of grace. No teacher, no administrator signed up to do online schooling. This is not something we would like to do but there is a challenge out before us and we have to meet that challenge and try to inspire our students and our parents to also meet those challenges because those are the rules we’re playing by.”
Dan Johnson, Philomath Academy principal
Biggest comfort: “I’ll specifically target Philomath. We’re a caring group of educators that want to do what’s right and best for kids — so that’s a great comfort. ... High-quality education is where we’re trying to move and that’s our goal and we’re going to do what it takes to get there and so it keeps us aligned.”
Biggest fear: “Fear is just the unknown — what next? ... The families out there are concerned with what’s it going to be like? Is it going to be like last spring? No, but because the way things were rolled out, the great unknown caused more unknown and uncertainty.”
Jamon Ellingson, Kings Valley Charter School executive director
Biggest comfort: “I’m going to say ‘soft start’ or ‘slow start’ as we get parents and students and teachers familiar with our array of platforms that we’re using. We’re really focusing on connecting and building relationships.”
Biggest fear: “I think my main concerns are making sure that families have all that they need regardless of whether they want to be online or if they want to be offline and making sure we’re individualizing the learning the best that we can. ... My other concern is making sure teachers have everything they need when it comes to learning these new platforms and making sure we’re supporting them enough to get it done.”
