Brad's Blog: Q-and-A with principals on biggest comforts, fears with school reopening

Biggest fear: “Fears — not so much the school but just kind of out there in the community in that — and I’ve had a couple of teachers bring this up to me and I started wondering about it — just the demand bandwidth in general. If the internet service providers and such can keep up because I imagine they’ll see an increase in demand. I don’t know how well they’ve prepared for that or if they need to ... that’s so out of my ballpark.”

Steve Bell, Philomath Middle School principal

Biggest comfort: “The comforts come pretty quick to mind. The community of Philomath and the families are very supportive of our schools and ultimately want and desire what is best for their children, and that is in line with what we’re doing here — doing what we can and keeping in mind that priority No. 1 is the children and the students. ... The other one is the staff. The teaching staff at the middle school is working very well together. It’s good to see them support each other, they are teaching each other new systems. ... That’s a very good and comforting thing to see as far as their teamwork in collaboration.”