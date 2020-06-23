Brad's Blog: Rodeo grounds starting to attract significant use

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

One of the city’s newest parks is getting a lot of use.

You might think I’m referring to Flossie Overman Discovery Park — and yes, a lot of families have been seen at that spot on North 11th Street. Actually, I’m referencing Skirvin Park, which is owned by the city and leased to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo.

Chris Workman, city manager and Frolic board member, mentioned during Monday’s City Council meeting everything that’s been going on out there at the rodeo grounds.

“One of the goals of the city taking that on that was mentioned was the ability to use the grounds more often and get more use out of them for the community members,” Workman said while initiating that topic during his staff report. “We are seeing an uptick in the different types of uses at the rodeo grounds, which I think is beneficial to the community.”

On Saturday night after graduation, Philomath High’s Senior All-Night Party used the rodeo grounds (although it was not an all-night party with a 10 p.m. state curfew in effect).