Brad's Blog: Rodeo grounds starting to attract significant use

One of the city’s newest parks is getting a lot of use.
You might think I’m referring to Flossie Overman Discovery Park — and yes, a lot of families have been seen at that spot on North 11th Street. Actually, I’m referencing Skirvin Park, which is owned by the city and leased to the Philomath Frolic & Rodeo.
Chris Workman, city manager and Frolic board member, mentioned during Monday’s City Council meeting everything that’s been going on out there at the rodeo grounds.
“One of the goals of the city taking that on that was mentioned was the ability to use the grounds more often and get more use out of them for the community members,” Workman said while initiating that topic during his staff report. “We are seeing an uptick in the different types of uses at the rodeo grounds, which I think is beneficial to the community.”
On Saturday night after graduation, Philomath High’s Senior All-Night Party used the rodeo grounds (although it was not an all-night party with a 10 p.m. state curfew in effect).
“The high school parents and graduating seniors were excited to be there, the layout was great,” Workman said. “A lot of parents put in a lot of time into sprucing up the grounds up a little bit. They had inflatables and food and all kinds of good stuff and it ended up being a really good venue for it.”
Workman said the group is already talking about possibly returning to the rodeo grounds next year for the event even if the high school is available.
Among the other recent uses of the rodeo grounds:
• Living Faith Community Church has reserved the rodeo grounds on Sundays at 9 a.m. to hold services. It’s the first time that a church has requested use of the property for that type of purpose, Workman said.
• Fern & Feather Forest School, an outdoor preschool that operates out of Skirvin Park, plans to start back up again in September. Workman said the school received needed approvals and is looking to bump up classes from two to three days per week.
• The Frolic & Rodeo’s Riding Club plans to begin using the arena for riding practice and exercising horses in early July.
• The Philomath Youth Activities Club plans to break ground on youth athletic fields this summer. Stay tuned on this — I’m planning to pursue a story within the next couple of weeks when they get going.
The community will have an opportunity to comment and provide input on future uses of the rodeo grounds through a survey that is expected to be distributed late this week. The survey is part of the Frolic & Rodeo’s facilities master plan update. A survey has already gone out to stakeholders.
