Brad's Blog: Scholarship fund benefits college student from Philomath

While looking around online tonight, I came across news of a scholarship fund that is helping one of our local college students, thanks to a website called ConstructionEquipment.com.
It involves a national program that provides college financial assistance to children of highway workers who were killed or permanently disabled on the job. Carrie Lillis, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2018, is one of 11 recipients of this special scholarship.
The program is called the “Lanford Family Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship” fund and it’s administered through the American Road & Transportation Builders Association Transportation Development Foundation.
Carrie’s father, Scott Lillis, was permanently disabled in 2015 while driving in a work zone for Knife River Corp. Carrie (whose given name is Carolyn) will be a junior at Oregon State where she studies physical therapy.
The program was established with a gift from two Roanoke, Virginia, highway contractors and their companies — Stan Lanford (1999 ARTBA chairman) of Lanford Brothers, and Jack Lanford (1991 ARTBA chairman) of Adams Construction Co. More than 100 highway workers are killed annually in roadway construction and maintenance accidents. Thousands more are seriously injured.
Scholarships have been given to students from 32 states to pursue undergraduate and graduate courses as well as technical training.
Carrie is the only student from the Pacific Northwest region to receive the scholarship. The other 10 are spread out across the country — two from Texas and others from Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina and South Dakota.
