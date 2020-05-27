Brad's Blog: Scholarship fund benefits college student from Philomath

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

While looking around online tonight, I came across news of a scholarship fund that is helping one of our local college students, thanks to a website called ConstructionEquipment.com.

It involves a national program that provides college financial assistance to children of highway workers who were killed or permanently disabled on the job. Carrie Lillis, who graduated with Philomath High’s Class of 2018, is one of 11 recipients of this special scholarship.

The program is called the “Lanford Family Highway Worker Memorial Scholarship” fund and it’s administered through the American Road & Transportation Builders Association Transportation Development Foundation.

Carrie’s father, Scott Lillis, was permanently disabled in 2015 while driving in a work zone for Knife River Corp. Carrie (whose given name is Carolyn) will be a junior at Oregon State where she studies physical therapy.