Brad's Blog: Shenanigans forces city to implement password on videoconferencing

The city of Philomath was forced to implement a password system for access to its videoconferencing of public meetings.
During a budget committee orientation meeting earlier this week, a half-dozen or so people felt the need stir things up.
“One had bright neon lights flashing in the background, another was drawing body parts on the screen,” said City Manager Chris Workman, who serves in the capacity of “host” for videoconferencing sessions. “Others were merely raising their hands up and down and being distracting.”
Workman said it got to the point where the meeting had to be paused while he digitally removed those people.
“Once removed, they were not able to rejoin the meeting and we proceeded without further incident,” Workman said.
The City Council is scheduled to meet Monday through videoconferencing. Members of the public who would like to listen in can do so through links provided on the city’s website. That information also includes the meeting ID and the password.
“Adding the password will help deter this type of thing from happening again,” Workman said, adding that a waiting room feature has also been added.
The city website also includes information on meeting conduct:
“All non-city participant microphones and screens will be muted. Presenters and members of the public will only be unmuted if called on to speak. The chat function will be disabled during the meeting.”
