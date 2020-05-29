Brad's Blog: Tasting rooms at wineries opening up

As I’m sure you know, wine tasting is a pretty big deal around here and we have some great people with exceptional products doing business in and around Philomath.
Back when we entered Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, wineries were allowed to start doing on-premise pours for those who want to get out of the house and do some sampling. Tasting rooms had been closed since March 23 when the governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order was issued.
In general, the tasting rooms need to follow the same social distancing rules that are in place for restaurants and they must close up shot by 10 p.m.
The Oregonian (aka OregonLive.com) published a story a while back about wineries opening back up and our own Lumos Wine Co., was among the interviews.
“We’re excited,” Lumos owner Dai Crisp told the Oregonian. “We depend a lot on direct-to-consumer sales at the winery and selling wholesale to restaurants in Corvallis. Needless to say, our sales went off a cliff when the coronavirus shut everything down.”
Lumos Wine posted on its Facebook account Wednesday that they were back with the tasting room open Saturdays and Sundays from noon-6 p.m. (however, you must call or text for a reservation).
Crisp told the Oregonian that his plans were to utilize the decks and picnic tables to organize outdoor tasting areas.
“The lowest risk of coronavirus transmission possible is outdoors, so we plan to be out there as much as possible,” Crisp said.
