Brad's Blog: Tasting rooms at wineries opening up

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription.

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

As I’m sure you know, wine tasting is a pretty big deal around here and we have some great people with exceptional products doing business in and around Philomath.

Back when we entered Phase 1 of the state’s reopening plan, wineries were allowed to start doing on-premise pours for those who want to get out of the house and do some sampling. Tasting rooms had been closed since March 23 when the governor’s “Stay Home, Save Lives” order was issued.

In general, the tasting rooms need to follow the same social distancing rules that are in place for restaurants and they must close up shot by 10 p.m.

The Oregonian (aka OregonLive.com) published a story a while back about wineries opening back up and our own Lumos Wine Co., was among the interviews.

“We’re excited,” Lumos owner Dai Crisp told the Oregonian. “We depend a lot on direct-to-consumer sales at the winery and selling wholesale to restaurants in Corvallis. Needless to say, our sales went off a cliff when the coronavirus shut everything down.”