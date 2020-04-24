Brad's Blog: That's a lot of free food going out at Clemens Primary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The free meal distribution at Clemens Primary School in Philomath has been attracting a lot of kids since the shutdown took hold in response to the virus pandemic.

“We’re averaging 275 lunches per day out of Clemens, which is the single-highest number of lunches being served by any building being serviced by the Corvallis district,” Philomath Superintendent of Schools Buzz Brazeau said. “Our building is doing the best — it’s a great little procedure they’ve got going over there.”

The free meal program, which includes lunch and breakfast for the following morning, is for children ages 1 to 18. Corvallis School District Food and Nutrition Services is providing the meals on a “grab-and-go” basis weekdays from noon-1 p.m.

Families drive, bike or walk to Clemens and receive pre-packaged meals that volunteers bring out to them. On-site dining is not allowed and officials have stated that mom and dad can’t come on their own — the kids have to be present to get their meals.

“This last Friday (April 17), we did 293, which was really exciting,” Clemens Primary School Principal Abby Couture said. “Our goal is to try to get up to 300 or more but our wonderful lunch people are working like crazy passing out lunches.”

The numbers have gone up considerably since the program’s first days following school closures. In the beginning, the average number of meals distributed was around 150.

