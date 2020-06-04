Brad's Blog: Will schools start to consider a four-day week?

The four-day school study looked at 1,607 schools in 660 school districts across 24 states, gathering data from schools about their justification for making the schedule change, total instruction time for the school year, any enrichment activities offered on the off-day and test scores for certain grade levels.

Some schools turned to the four-day week as a cost-savings measure. Many schools implemented it for logistical purposes, especially in rural areas. In these schools, cutting one instructional day a week does not save much money.

I have some experience with a rural school that had four-day weeks. Back when I was the editor of the Grand Canyon News, we lived on the South Rim inside the park on a special-use permit issued to the newspaper. We were a part of Grand Canyon Village, which includes a K-12 public school. My first son, Brandon, started kindergarten there and in my recollection — that was 20 years ago — I don’t remember any major issues with the four-day week.