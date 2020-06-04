Brad's Blog: Will schools start to consider a four-day week?

In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, budget cuts could force school districts around the country to consider going to a four-day school week as a cost-saving measure.
Oregon State University researchers recently conducted a study to try to understand both the varied reasons why schools choose to adopt a four-day week and how the schedule affects student learning outcomes and behavior.
“We hear in the news that schools have implemented this four-day school week, but we didn’t have any systematic evidence of the scope of implementation,” lead author Paul Thompson, assistant professor of economics in OSU’s College of Liberal Arts, said in a news release. “That’s the key focus of this paper — what’s the array of choices that schools might make when they think about switching to this policy, and trying to start thinking about best practices.”
Oregon was one of nine states that allowed a four-day school week in 1999. In the 2018-2019 school year 137 Oregon schools were operating on that schedule, the fourth-highest number of any state in the country.
Nationwide, 90% of schools on the four-day schedule are in rural communities and have an average total district enrollment of 454 students.
“We could see more states pop up with this schedule,” Thompson said. “The big takeaway is, if you’re going to do this, you want to think about what the pitfalls have been from other places that have instituted this.”
The four-day school study looked at 1,607 schools in 660 school districts across 24 states, gathering data from schools about their justification for making the schedule change, total instruction time for the school year, any enrichment activities offered on the off-day and test scores for certain grade levels.
Some schools turned to the four-day week as a cost-savings measure. Many schools implemented it for logistical purposes, especially in rural areas. In these schools, cutting one instructional day a week does not save much money.
I have some experience with a rural school that had four-day weeks. Back when I was the editor of the Grand Canyon News, we lived on the South Rim inside the park on a special-use permit issued to the newspaper. We were a part of Grand Canyon Village, which includes a K-12 public school. My first son, Brandon, started kindergarten there and in my recollection — that was 20 years ago — I don’t remember any major issues with the four-day week.
I believe one of the primary reasons for the four-day week was so families could easier maneuver daily life in a village located 90 minutes away from the city amenities of Flagstaff. In other words, you could make your medical and dental appointments on Fridays or take care of other errands that would not ordinarily be possible on a Saturday or Sunday. I was a single dad back in those days and I would periodically rent a motel room on Friday nights and stay overnight into Saturday. After we finished up our business in town, Brandon and I would do something fun like go to a movie or eat out.
But on many of those Fridays, we followed Grand Canyon High’s athletic teams to an away game. And that was one of the other big reasons for the four-day week. With its location, travel times could be significant for the league that the Phantoms (that’s the school's nickname/mascot) played in.
For example, one league team, Fredonia, was located on the other side of the Grand Canyon near the Utah border. You had to drive around the canyon on what amounted to a five-hour trip one way. With no school on Fridays, the students involved in athletics didn’t need to miss significant class time. (By the way, that’s not an away game I ever covered).
It’s an interesting study by OSU and more is to come on the topic. Ten years ago, Alsea transitioned to a four-day week. I’m not aware of Philomath ever discussing the possibility, but with the unstable nature of state funding, who knows what conversations will come up.
