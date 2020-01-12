Monday’s Public Meetings (Jan. 13, 2019)

Following is a rundown of Philomath-related public meetings for Monday, Jan. 13:
CITY
The Philomath City Council will hold its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Monday at City Hall.
The meeting will begin with the swearing in of new councillor Matt Lehman, who last month was appointed to serve out the term of former councilor Marion Dark.
The agenda includes first readings on ordinances involving municipal code zoning and annexation revisions, a process that has been going on for several months. The council is expected to vote on a resolution to support a grant application to help finance a proposed park that will in part serve as a memorial to veterans.
New business on the agenda includes:
• Committee appointments by the council to the Planning Commission and Budget Committee.
• Appointments by the mayor to the Philomath Park Advisory Board.
• Discussion on seed money to support a local effort to establish a farmers’ market.
• An update and possible approval of the city’s 2020 Strategic Plan.
• Discussion and possible vote on system development charge adjustments in relation to construction costs.
• Discussion on Samaritan Award nominees.
• Discussion on the acceptance of a $50,000 Department of Land Conservation and Development Technical Assistance Grant.
The council will also listen to staff reports and review correspondence and other information. They are scheduled to meet in executive session (closed to the public) following the regular meeting for the purpose of performance evaluations of public officers and employees.
Prior to the regular meeting, the council is scheduled to gather at 5:30 p.m. for a work session to compete its Strategic Plan review.
— Philomath Express