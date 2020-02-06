Your arts and entertainment cheat sheet for Thursday, Feb. 6

Be sure to check our calendar for more listings for the coming week. And don't forget: Pink Martini is coming to mid-valley on April 30! Tickets are on sale now.

Movies

We've got one big opener this week, and according to the Tribune News Service's Katie Walsh, it's a daisy of a doozy — and what a title: "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)." I haven't seen anything that tongue-in-cheek heady since Roman Polanski's "The Fearless Vampire Killers (or Pardon Me, But Your Teeth Are in My Neck)."

Margot Robbie returns as the DC Entertainment antiheroine, and this time she gets her own movie, directed by Cathy Yan. No more of this "Suicide Squad" jazz. Walsh calls Christine Hodson's script a "madcap, irreverent roller coaster ride, the story relayed in a loopy, looping, nonlinear fashion through Harley’s hyperactive storytelling style." I'm sold. Heck, I may be there already.

Also, Sam Mendes' "1917" is coming to the more intimate confines of the Pix Theater in Albany and Darkside Cinema in Corvallis. If you haven't seen it yet, this is your chance — and the big screen is by far the best way to experience this harrowing tale of woe and war.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.