Your arts and entertainment cheat sheet for Thursday, Feb. 6

We've been busy here at The E — so busy that we didn't have enough room in our six-page section to fit everything.
So, what's coming up this week and next?
We open our newsletter with the stunning "Viewing Plankton," an acrylic painting by Esteban Camacho Steffensen, one of a group of artists (including Sarah Grew, Kristin Link and Rebecca Welit) who accompanied teams of scientists from Oregon State University and the University of Oregon on research vessels studying the ocean food web during 10-day voyages.
This inspired pairing resulted in a beautiful intersection of science and art, showcased in a new exhibit, "Marine Food Webs: Drifters to Swimmers," inside the LaSells Stewart Center at OSU in Corvallis.
The exhibit features photography, watercolor, oil and acrylic paintings, illustrations, fiber arts, mixed media, woodblock, sculpture, glass and metal work, monoprint and "Gyotaku," an ancient Japanese method of printing fish, where ink is applied to its body, then silk or rice paper is pressed on top to create an image.
Artworks include varieties of fish, plankton, sea anemones, octopus, whales, sharks, jelly fish, seaweed, kelp and underwater scenes.
You can check it out through March 12, but if you're interested in discussing the work with the artists themselves, be sure to come to the exhibit's opening reception at 5 p.m. Thursday. You can also read Patrick Fancher's centerpiece feature here.
Linn-Benton Community College's Theater Department did something special for the 45th annual children's show this year, taking one of literature's most beloved characters, the Scarecrow from L. Frank Baum's "Oz" book series (there may have been a movie or two as well), and giving him a name — Cornwall — and a more defined origin in an all-original story. A fairy-tale adventure, if you will, with shades of "Pinocchio."
We won't spoil the plot (you can read a few details in my preview story), but let's just say there's a wicked witch (booooooooooooo!) and a late appearance from a Kansas girl and her little dog too. In between lives an adventure worthy of the "Oz" universe. L. Frank Baum would be proud.
See for yourself when the play opens Saturday, Feb. 8.
As a blues-head since my teens, this ranks as one of my favorite stories. Ronnie Baker Brooks is the son of late blues legend Lonnie Brooks, whose works I've been collecting since the early 1990s, when on a whim, I purchased a copy of Alligator Records' 20th anniversary collection. Lonnie released a number of classics on that label from the 1970s into the 1990s, including "Live from Chicago: Bayou Lightning Strikes" (1988), which marked the first recorded appearance of his then-teenage son.
And Ronnie's done quite well on his own, with a 2017 release, "Times Have Changed," that bridged blues past and present with forays into crossover futures. He also collaborated with harmonica giant Billy Branch (Sons of Blues) on a version of the Rolling Stones' "(I Can't Get No) Satisfaction" that marries one blistering riff into a classic "Good Morning, Little School Girl" rhythm.
Ronnie and Billy are bringing that timeless Chicago sound to Corvallis on Wednesday, Feb. 12, for an evening of music and stories at the Majestic Theatre, 115 SW Second St. Their appearance is part of Oregon State University's continuing "American Strings" series, hosted by OSU's Bob Santelli.
Ronnie told me a few stories too. In print, I let him roll for a spell. Online, I let him roll for a long, long while.
Be sure to check our calendar for more listings for the coming week. And don't forget: Pink Martini is coming to mid-valley on April 30! Tickets are on sale now.
Movies
We've got one big opener this week, and according to the Tribune News Service's Katie Walsh, it's a daisy of a doozy — and what a title: "Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)." I haven't seen anything that tongue-in-cheek heady since Roman Polanski's "The Fearless Vampire Killers (or Pardon Me, But Your Teeth Are in My Neck)."
Margot Robbie returns as the DC Entertainment antiheroine, and this time she gets her own movie, directed by Cathy Yan. No more of this "Suicide Squad" jazz. Walsh calls Christine Hodson's script a "madcap, irreverent roller coaster ride, the story relayed in a loopy, looping, nonlinear fashion through Harley’s hyperactive storytelling style." I'm sold. Heck, I may be there already.
Also, Sam Mendes' "1917" is coming to the more intimate confines of the Pix Theater in Albany and Darkside Cinema in Corvallis. If you haven't seen it yet, this is your chance — and the big screen is by far the best way to experience this harrowing tale of woe and war.