Your arts and entertainment cheat sheet for Thursday, March 5

After all the facts are in their boxes and the nouns have all gone to bed, we at The E sit in silence, listening to Hendrix, reflecting on yet another edition.
What's on our dance cards this weekend? The press whispers, "Plenty."
'Terpsichore'
Yeah, I know "'Terpsichore' hits the floor" doesn't actually rhyme, and I'm not entirely sold on the purple headline treatment in the print edition. But the annual event remains one of the best in the mid-valley — and to think it started as a fundraiser for a new Marley floor at the Majestic Theatre. That floor is now 5 years old, and "Terpsichore" is still going strong, according to theater supervisor Jimbo Ivy.
The showcase was a great idea, period: invite mid-valley dance companies to demonstrate their best work for an audience. This year's groups include the Pacific Tap Dance Company, East Dream Chinese Dance, Willamette Apprentice Ballet, Corvallis Academy of Ballet, LBCC Dance Club, Majestic Aerial Arts, Sherwood Dance Academy, Modern Dance Technique, OSU Ballet and Downtown Dance. In purely mathematical terms, audiences will see about 100 dancers of varying ages in a 20-piece program over a roughly two-hour span. There's something for every taste. Even better, it's a community event, so these are your friends and neighbors.
"It does well every year," Ivy told me. "Our mission is to be a venue for community arts and cultural organizations. 'Terpsichore' serves that mission. And it shows, because tons of people participate. It's one of my favorites."
Oregon Bach Collegium
Here's one of my favorites.
Back in early February, I received notice of the Oregon Bach Collegium's "Frederick the Great: Musical Monarch." I dutifully filed the announcement for safe-keeping to use as a possible brief in this week's edition.
But then I read about the group and it hit me right in my history heart. The Collegium specializes in performances of 17th and 18th century compositions in a discipline known as historical performance practice. Which means audiences will be treated to these works as they were likely heard initially — on period-accurate instruments. Weirdly, it reminded me of one of my favorite '70s English progressive rock groups, Gryphon, who executed original material on medieval instruments. They eventually incorporated keyboards, but let's not talk about that. Anyway, I recommend their high-water mark, "Red Queen to Gryphon Three" (1974), and I don't even like chess.
So I reached out to Collegium liaison Kimary Fick, who made the drive to Albany from Corvallis to discuss the music made in the gulf between Baroque and classical, when Frederick the Great ruled all of Prussia (1740-1786). It was a fascinating 20-minute conversation about a compelling program, one that I hope becomes a permanent addition to the mid-valley palate.
International Guitar Night
Here's another instance of a program that, like "Terpsichore," began as a seed and then blossomed into an annual garden. This one, however, outgrew its Bay Area base and eventually covered the world.
San Francisco-based guitarist Brian Gore chuckled as he described the genesis of International Guitar Night. Oh, you'll never break free of the clubs. Oh, you'll never fill theaters. Oh, you'll never cross borders. Oh, you'll never leave the States. Wrong, wrong, wrong and errone. Some 20-plus years later, International Guitar Night has 50-plus stops over two globetrotting incarnations, four players apiece for each tour.
The event lands in Corvallis for the first time Friday at the Whiteside Theatre, boasting an eclectic assemblage of iconic solo guitarists: Mike Dawes, Cenk Erdogan, Olli Soikkeli and Jim "Kimo" West, long beloved by me for his work with "Weird Al" Yankovic — although here he's indulging his passion for Hawaiian slack-key guitar. Aloha.
19th Amendment
I'd be remiss as a history buff and longtime Albany resident if I didn't mention an event set for 10 a.m. Saturday at our own United Presbyterian Church. Unfortunately, I couldn't get to it for a larger story this week, but I respect it immensely and wholeheartedly support its brain trust.
This year marks the centennial of the passage of the 19th Amendment, which granted American women the right to vote. Four well-known mid-valley women will commemorate this historic milestone with music and theater.
Soprano Rebecca Fromherz will perform a selection of songs from the suffragette movement. Also slated is a performance of "Indomitable Spirit," which showcases a readers theater within a readers theater starring Jane Donovan, Sandy Ellis and Leslie Hogan.
The embedded readers theater, "Failure Is Impossible," bears a title inspired by the words of social reformer and women's rights activist Susan B. Anthony and was first performed in 1995.
The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments (the Volstead Act is the law of the land, remember) will be served.
My movie pick
Forgive this primordial Gen X softy, but this weekend you'll find me watching a paunchy, bearded Ben Affleck (he was the bomb in "Phantoms," yo) go "Hoosiers" on his old high school basketball program in "The Way Back." Not because I like basketball or grimy underdog weepers (I do), but because I've reached middle age myself and am often wracked with doom and doubt about my life's trajectory. I'll never coach a sports team, but maybe I could transform an agglomeration of hungry young misfits into underpaid novelists hooked on pancakes. A pepper-flecked boy can dream.
See you next Thursday.