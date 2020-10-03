AI takes a whack at Trump-Biden dustup

Let’s hear it one more time from the Trump-Biden debate!

I have fresh news on the spectacle. Some smart folks out there at an outfit called VoiceVibes have done a deep dive on the debate by using artificial intelligence.

Pause. I’m sure there is a joke in there somewhere about intelligence … but I’ll let that pass. End pause.

Anyway, VoiceVibes, which calls itself an AI-powered communication coaching platform designed by former employees of AT&T Bell Laboratories and JHU Applied Physics Lab, has come up with a scorecard of sorts for the Cleveland soiree.

It’s kind of complicated so I will let them tell their own story:

“The results show graded performances on a scale of 1-10 (10 being best) based on dimensions of Vocal Delivery (meaning how professional and polished they sound, as following known best practices for speakers), Clarity, Strength of Opening (which is a prediction of how captivating and not boring the speaker sounded during the first thirty seconds of a clip), Confidence, Boring, and more.