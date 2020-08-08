Approval ratings show American voters more divided, tougher to please

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Corvallis' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One of the fundamental realities of American politics in the past couple of decades is that voters are making up their minds sooner. And generally sticking with their candidate.

There used to be an old saw that any Democrat should start out with about 40% of the vote and any Republican about the same. And then they fight over the independent/undecided/waffling middle.

Not so anymore. Hillary Clinton received a smidgeon more than 48% in 2016, with Donald Trump at around 46%, although he won the electoral college vote. Both struggled trying to convince the few undecided voters to look in their direction.

The two parties are more disciplined and narrowly focused than ever before. No more of those conservative Democrats or moderate Republicans. They are gone. And with social media blaring and Fox ripping one side and MSNBC and CNN the other we have wound up with two sides that are dug in pretty good.

The best tool to note this shift is the approval rating. Folks are polling for this number constantly. The numbers are telling and help show that entrenchment and polarization.