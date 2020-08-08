Approval ratings show American voters more divided, tougher to please

One of the fundamental realities of American politics in the past couple of decades is that voters are making up their minds sooner. And generally sticking with their candidate.
There used to be an old saw that any Democrat should start out with about 40% of the vote and any Republican about the same. And then they fight over the independent/undecided/waffling middle.
Not so anymore. Hillary Clinton received a smidgeon more than 48% in 2016, with Donald Trump at around 46%, although he won the electoral college vote. Both struggled trying to convince the few undecided voters to look in their direction.
The two parties are more disciplined and narrowly focused than ever before. No more of those conservative Democrats or moderate Republicans. They are gone. And with social media blaring and Fox ripping one side and MSNBC and CNN the other we have wound up with two sides that are dug in pretty good.
The best tool to note this shift is the approval rating. Folks are polling for this number constantly. The numbers are telling and help show that entrenchment and polarization.
Trump’s highest approval rating from Gallup (I used them because their polls go farther back in history than most) is 49%. His lowest is 35%. That margin of 14 percentage points is unprecedented. Both Barack Obama and John F. Kennedy had margins of 27. Both Bushes went through wide approval swings that seem impossible today. GHW had a high margin of 60 percentage points, with GW at 65, with a high of 90% around the time of the 9/11 terrorist attacks and a low of 25% (when the economy tanked n 2008).
Then there is that 35% approval rating for Trump. Yes, it is low, but it’s not as “historic" a low as MSNBC says it is. And that’s because Trump has been extremely successful at hanging onto his base, with approval ratings among GOP voters at a staggering 90%.
Both Bushes experienced lower approval ratings — 25 for W and 29 for HW. Obama had a low of 40, Clinton was at 37, Reagan 35 and Carter 28.
But it is the approval average that I find particularly noteworthy. The figure melds together all of the ratings of a presidency (and it includes at least 28 polls per year for all of the presidents noted below). That approval average has been going down steadily for 30 years or so:
• GHW Bush was at 60.9%
• Clinton was at 55.1%
• GW Bush was at 49.4%
• Obama was at 47.9
• And Trump is at 40.0
It is becoming harder and harder for an American president to make voters happy. There are just too many voices of negativity on both sides. Conversely, the floor of negativity, your approval rating, is being shored up by the folks who are sticking with you no matter what.
So what does this mean for November? I don’t have a clue. But I think both Trump and Biden will spend huge amounts of money trying to convince people who have already made up their minds to change them.
Stay tuned.
