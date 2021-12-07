Blog: Bowls, Beavers, BYU and the rise of the talk show host

The college football bowl schedule has been etched in stone, the playoff final four has been established and half of the coaches in the country have been fired or left of their own accord.

And the Beavers are playing in a bowl game named for a talk show host (Jimmy Kimmel in case you are out of the loop here)! Is this a great country or what?

Here are some thoughts on where we are right now.

Playoffs?

First, the playoff. For the eighth consecutive year the committee has picked a final four in which there really are no disputes. There is no team that has a great case that it belongs there instead of No. 4 (in this case undefeated Cincinnati). Given how folks scream and slobber over whether they are seeded 6th or 7th in a 68-team men’s basketball bracket … I find this lack of controversy a nice change of pace.

Besides, how could No. 5, Notre Dame squawk that Cincinnati got in ahead of them? The Bearcats smacked the Irish 24-13 on Oct. 2. In South Bend. End of story.

But what would have happened had there been a 12-team playoff? Again, not much angst seems to be in the mix. One approach that has been seriously considered by the football poohbahs would take the conference champions in the Power 5 leagues and one from the Group of 5 smaller leagues. That yields Alabama, Michigan, Utah, Pitt, Baylor and Cincinnati. Give this year’s CFP final four (Bama, Michigan, Georgia and Cincy) the byes and then take 6 more at-large teams.

Again, these teams are fairly obvious. Georgia, Oklahoma State, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ole Miss and … well, No. 12 is a bit thorny with Michigan State and BYU both at 10-2. MSU beat Michigan (and lost to Purdue). BYU went 5-0 against the Pac-12, lost to Baylor (and Boise State).

I would take BYU because Michigan State flatlined in a 56-7 loss to Ohio State in the biggest game it has played in years. Who has the best case besides the Spartans and Cougars? The next 2 teams on the CFP list are 3-loss Oregon and Iowa teams. No way.

You then would take the 8 teams without byes and match them up in the first round. Then have those 4 winners play the teams with the byes. And on to the semifinals and finals.

If you wanted an 8-team playoff you could take the Power 5 winners, Cincinnati and then add Notre Dame and Georgia as your at-large teams. Left out here are Ohio State, Ole Miss, OK State, MSU and BYU. Is there a team among those 5 that is a legitimate national title contender, good enough to win 3 games against top competition in December and January. Maybe Ohio State. Maybe.

Bowling for Jimmy

Now, it’s on to bowl games. Of course there are too many of them (42). But nobody really cares about that. ESPN likes showing them during the holiday doldrums. And everybody with 6 wins gets a post-season game. Is this a great country or what?

That’s 84 teams out of 130 FBS schools who advance to a bowl game. In the NCAA tournaments 68 out of approximately 350 hoops squads advance. Yes, I am intentionally leaving out NITs and CBIs.

If you look too closely at the list of bowl games you will pass out and crash through the floor. Don’t do this. But before the vision turned dark I noticed No. 12 BYU got stuck playing unranked UAB in Shreveport on Dec. 18. Nobody else ranked that high plays that early or against such undistinguished opposition.

For example unranked WSU (which fired its coach and then lost to BYU) plays unranked Miami (which also fired its coach) on Dec. 31.

BYU got screwed, no two ways about it.

The Beavs, meanwhile, get to play on bowl season’s first weekend, tangling with Utah State in the brand new Rams-Chargers stadium in Los Angeles. OSU-USU is one of 6 games on Dec. 18, starting at 8 a.m. with Western Kentucky vs. Appalachian State and ending with a 6:15 p.m. matchup between Louisiana, formerly known as Louisiana-Lafayatte or La-La (and at No. 23 the lone ranked team other than BYU in action that day) and Marshall.

The Beavers will be the only Power 5 school in action the first weekend, but they don’t really care about that or that the game is named after Jimmy Kimmel (will he do the coin toss? do a monologue at halftime? have Jonathan Smith on his show that night? … it’s his game, he can do what he wants). OSU has not gone bowling since 2013. They will be loaded for bear and I expect a strong showing against the Aggies, Kimmel or no.

In the future should we look for more talk show hosts to pony up six figures to sponsor a bowl game? Absolutely! There are at least 42 out there. And if they all don’t want to play … use game show figures! Or sports announcers!

How about a Charles Barkley Bowl? Revenue streams city, folks. And that’s what it’s all about.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

