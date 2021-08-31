Blog: The best college towns and other cool stuff

Came across another one of those “best college towns lists” the other day. They are kind of fun. Sometimes kind of silly. And always fodder for an argument that, truth be told, is not really worth having.

The latest list I found was in Via, the magazine of the Oregon chapter of the American Automobile Association, the nonprofit collection of clubs involved in insurance, roadside assistance, maps and other travel information.

A lovely picture of Gonzaga University, with its clock tower lining the river in Spokane, Washington, adorns the cover. Unfortunately, despite the presence of Gonzaga and three other schools, Spokane is NOT a college town. It’s just too big and the college environment just is not front and center there. But that’s getting a bit ahead of myself.

First, let’s review the Via list. In order (but it does not appear to be a ranked order) they favored Eugene, San Luis Obispo (California), Provo (Utah), Spokane, Santa Cruz (California), Missoula (Montana), Chico (California) and Tucson (Arizona). Yes, no Corvallis. Sigh. More on this later.