Bombshell for Oregon's Stoddard: Possible VP pick DID NOT shoot Liberty Valance

Editor's note: Those who have seen the 1962 John Ford film “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” will understand the following. Others should find a copy, a way to stream it or at least google the plot. Or maybe set this item side until you do see it because there are dozens of spoilers here.
The 2020 political campaign was thrown into turmoil Monday with the disclosure of damaging information on presumptive vice-presidential nominee Ransom Stoddard.
Stoddard, the long-time Democratic senator from Oregon, is seen as the top contender among those former Vice President Joe Biden is considering for his running mate, although the Milwaukee convention is not until August.
Political insiders say that Stoddard's law and order credentials and moderate views will help balance the ticket given Biden's Eastern liberalism. Stoddard, 75, also is given credit for strong work in assisting Gov. Kate Brown in balancing urban and rural Oregon interests amid the coronavirus outbreak.
But it's that law and order piece of Stoddard's background that is being called into question in a story uncovered by Oregon reporting legend Les Zaitz.
Zaitz, reviewing the files of Maxwell Scott, longtime editor of the Shinbone Star, in the archives at Eastern Oregon University in La Grande, has broken a bombshell; Ransom Stoddard is NOT the man who shot Liberty Valance.
The career of Stoddard, then a young lawyer who went west on a whim and hung up a shingle in the Central Oregon town of Shinbone, took off after he allegedly killed John Day “Liberty”Valance in a shootout in Shinbone in 1970.
Stoddard, Valance and a host of others were involved in the great Deschutes River water rights and land battles of the era, with the shootout the culmination of a fierce political showdown over which area representatives would be selected to take the issue to the capital Salem.
Stoddard and then-Shinbone Star editor and publisher Dutton Peabody were chosen. Valance was not, as the small land-holders held more votes than the big cattle barons who were backing – and who employed – Valance.
Incensed, Valance told Stoddard to meet him outside, and gunplay ensued in the alley behind Ericson's restaurant, also known as the Swede's place, on the night of April 18, 1970. Moments later Valance lay dead in the alley, with a bleeding Stoddard staggering into the restaurant to seek medical attention.
Stoddard, his arm in a sling, and Peabody, limping after being brutally attacked by Valance's henchmen, left a few days later for Salem … and the rest is history. Stoddard was elected to the state Legislature, served as a U.S. Senator and Oregon governor, took a turn as ambassador to Great Britain and then returned to the U.S. Senate, where he has served with distinction and nary a discouraging word as he continued to keep the needs and concerns of rural Oregonians top of mind despite moving to Portland.
But there is the legend and then there are the facts, which Zaitz uncovered in Scott's files. They contain a lengthy interview that Scott and reporter Charlie Hasbrouck conducted with Stoddard when he slipped quietly into Shinbone in 2005 to attend the funeral of area rancher Tom Doniphon. Scott and Hasbrouck, who had never heard of Doniphon, pressed Stoddard for the story.
The short version is this: Doniphon shot Valance. Much more able with a gun, Doniphon rushed to the scene of the shootout at the request of a mysterious woman named Hallie, an employee at the Swede's place, and interceded right when Valance was about to shoot Stoddard “right between the eyes.”
Doniphon, one of those laconic, independent John Wayne types, was fixin' to marry Hallie, but Stoddard ultimately won the prize. Doniphon, the rugged individual, lost out to Stoddard, the defender of civilization. And law and order. There is a lesson in here somewhere, but we don't know more because information on Hallie was redacted from Scott's files.
What is known is that Stoddard married Hallie in 1972. She died of MRSA after pricking her finger on a cactus rose thorn in 2010. They had no children, and Stoddard has not remarried.
Zaitz's story has provoked a virtual and viral firestorm:
President Trump on Twitter: “DISHONESTY! DISHONESTY! At least when i said I would not lose votes if I shot someone on 5th Avenue I was telling the truth!!! What a very, very terrible disgrace!”
Sean Hannity, on FOX News: “Are you kidding me! The guy has been lying about that incident for 50 years! 50 years! What a dumpster fire for the Democrats!”
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio Cortez in a video post on Instagram:“Over and over again we keep getting fed the same white men … and over and over again they prove themselves unworthy. When is this going to change?”
Biden, meanwhile, expressed frustration at the way the story is being spun.
“What perplexes me,” said Biden, a long-time colleague of Stoddard in the Senate, “is that a fine and decent man is being pilloried for something … he did NOT do.”
William G. Robbins, a retired professor of history at Oregon State University and a biographer of Stoddard, told the Gazette-Times he welcomed the insights that Zaitz's research will add to the legend of the Valance shooting.
“But, you know,” he said, “I never did completely buy that story. I always thought there was something missing. Did Valance trip and fall and thus become an easy prey? Did he get blinded by a streetlight? Stoddard never talks about it much … and he kind of lowers his head and sighs when you ask him about it. Doesn't really strike me as the type of guy who would wander around Portland with a Glock on his hip.
“He's more of a Jimmy Stewart 'Mr. Smith goes to Washington' sort of politician,” said Robbins, who added “but this is the West ... so.”
James Day is a reporter with the Corvallis Gazette-Times. He can be reached at 541-812-6116 or jim.day@gazettetimes.com. He thinks “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” is the best Western ever made.
