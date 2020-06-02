Cedar Rapids vs. Corvallis? Should we be fighting about this?

Amid an emotional, dramatic debate over hate and bias response at Monday night’s Corvallis City Council meeting … a bit of geographical bias broke out.
One of those testifying in favor of the city starting a hate/bias program and funding it with up to $150,000 began noting the other cities that already have such a program.
Including Cedar Rapids, Iowa.
“Cedar Rapids, Iowa!” thundered the speaker.
Whereupon one of the councilors, who hails from Coralville, Iowa, a mere 25 miles down Interstate-380 from Cedar Rapids, chimed up in agreement. The councilor served as the expert promoting the notion that Cedar Rapids should NOT have been first.
The upshot was this: How could Cedar Rapids, of all places, have such a program while Corvallis did not? The council rectified the disparity by unanimously approving up to $150,000 in the 2020-21 fiscal year budget for a Corvallis program, which might ultimately come together as a partnership with other entities such as the Corvallis School District, Benton County and Oregon State University.
Meanwhile, we are left with the question of what did Cedar Rapids do to raise the hackles of those in Corvallis? Absent further evidence from the meeting we are forced to strike out on our own.
First, we went to the data. Cedar Rapids is the second largest city in Iowa with approximately 133,000 residents (2019 estimate). The population was 88% white in the 2010 Census. The town has a state-certified Civil Rights Commission with four employees.
Corvallis, meanwhile, has an estimated 59,000 residents with a population 84% white (again, 2010 Census) and might, emphasis on might, wind up with one full-time employee in its hate/bias program.
Is it as simple an equation as: Iowa is not cool and Corvallis is? Ipso facto Cedar Rapids CANNOT be cool? It’s hard not to reach that conclusion, given the evidence of Monday’s meeting.
This is not the first time this issue has come up in this reporter’s experience. During the mass hysteria that was the 2017 eclipse, some eclipse backers came before the council and noted the intellect and energy that was mushrooming out of Corvallis and speculated that eclipse watchers, well, the cool ones, would just drive past Salem to watch it here. Luckily, this did not occur … and neither did the gridlock which could have followed.
A couple of weeks later, during a Benton County Planning Commission debate on Oregon State University’s plans for the trails in its research forests, one of those testifying, who does recruiting, said that because of amenities such as the forests, it is easier to recruit for Corvallis than it is for Salem.
“That’s not really a hard choice,” said one of the commissioners, to loud laughter from the crowded meeting room.
Smells like more geographical bias to me and I wrote it as such in a blog, which also included an off-the-record line from a Corvallis business person, who once told me:
“In Corvallis we spend an inordinate amount of time telling ourselves how special we are.”
Is ragging on Cedar Rapids as important as what happened to George Floyd and the well-intentioned efforts by Corvallis to set the wheels in motion for preventive measures of its own?
Of course not.
But bias is bias, and we should always try to add our light to the sum of light.
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@gazettetimes.com or 541-812-6116.
