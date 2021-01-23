Election Analysis: Looking deeper at the 2020 numbers … and some 2021 numbers

Which is where the discussion of the race really starts to get interesting in my book. This is the same Trump who was never going to survive the primaries, never going to win the GOP nomination at the convention and certainly never going to be elected. And if elected he certainly wouldn’t be able to govern. And if elected he certainly couldn’t be re-elected. And he came within 44,000 votes of doing just that.

Despite all of the negative stories and the lists of lies and the Mueller investigation and the first impeachment trial he collected 11.5 million more votes than last time. Understanding the dynamics — and the people behind those votes — is critical going forward.

And even amid Trump’s hard-to-watch — but not really surprising — crusade to overturn the results, 138 House Republicans, essentially 2/3 of the caucus, stood up to back his challenge of Pennsylvania’s vote and just 10 GOP House members voted aye on impeachment two. And 75% of Trump supporters believed his accusations of election fraud.

Those numbers also are really important to consider as we look forward. And they reflect a GOP party discipline that is difficult to ignore, especially given the chaos of the past couple of weeks.