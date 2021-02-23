Euro blog: A foolish attempt to relive Pete Townshend’s misspent youth

The relatively empty trains we had used to get to Gatwick had been replaced by coaches engorged with men, women, children, sand buckets, strollers and day packs. There might have been sheep and goats. We couldn’t tell. All going to Brighton. Why didn’t I see this coming? I mean it was late June, it was England and the sun was shining. What were the 9 million or so sun-starved Brits in London supposed to do … sit on the grass at Kensington Park with those reflectors firing rays at them? Well, some people probably stayed at the park. Everybody else got on a train to Brighton.

It was a local train, not an express. And at every stop, more people got on board. Sitting down was out of the question. People were drinking beers plus those gin and tonics in a can that are so popular over there. Beach gear (of which we had none) was piling up in the overhead bins.

There were these colored icons above the doors of each coach showing how full the cars were. They were all blinking full. We were doomed. Had we a shred of common sense we would have gotten off the train (assuming we could reach the exit doors) and entrained serenely back to Gatwick, soaked in a tub and sucked down a Harp’s lager while watching more soccer.

But we didn’t. We stayed on the train. I mean, it couldn’t get any worse, could it?

It gets worse