Maradona was great … and inspired an amazing amount of love

Was extremely sorry to hear of the passing of Diego Maradona, the flamboyant and extremely popular soccer player from Argentina.
The fact that he died at the relatively young age of 60 is not a surprise given his health and drug abuse history.
I prefer to stay out of the braying over whether he or Pele or whomever was the best player of all time.
His international career includes one World Cup title (1986), one runner-up (1990), a Champions League title in 1989 with Napoli as well as 2 first and 2 seconds in Serie A with the Italian club side.
Devastatingly good with the ball, his style perhaps is best compared with Lionel Messi among modern players. Both left-footed. Both great on the ball. Both relatively short. Maradona, however, won more big games. And he was more spectacular.
Yes, he had the “hand of God” goal and the ridiculous run through half the English players in the 1986 quarters, but I remember more fondly the brilliance of his passing in the final against West Germany, including a gorgeous through ball to Burruchaga for the game-winner. Finals ... that's when the reps are made. Maradona dominated that 1986 tourney like no other I have seen, scoring or assisting on 10 of his squad's 14 goals. The 1986 and 1998 finals remain my favorites.
My affection for athletes tends to diminish with legal and other off-the-field issues. That was Maradona. Great player, tremendous athlete in his prime, but a bit of a goofball. And that prime was fairly short.
That said, Maradona is easily the most loved soccer player ever. The soccer aficionados didn’t just LIKE Maradona. They adored him. They worshiped him. They wept when he failed and stayed out all night celebrating when he won.
The great Spanish language broadcaster, Andres Cantor, who was born in Buenos Aires and carries dual American-Argentine citizenship, was crazy about Maradona. And I never heard him refer to him as Diego Maradona.
It was always, always … Diego ARMANDO Maradona. Diego ARMANDO Maradona.
That’s the kind of love he inspired.
It strikes me that American sports fans never have loved athletes such as Jordan, Jeter, LeBron, Brady, etc., in anywhere near the same way as soccer fans loved Maradona.
It’s just a deeper, different feeling.
