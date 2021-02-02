NFL blog: The myth of the franchise QB and other tales

That’s seven drafts and only one guy, Mahomes, is on my elite list. Yes, Watson, Jackson, Herbert and/or Mayfield might wind up elite, but a huge swath of that list of 22 players is comparative dreck given how high they were drafted. Goff, Wentz, Winston, Mariota and Bortles all were top three picks. And things haven’t worked out, despite the fact that NFL scouts and GMs spend huge amounts of time researching this stuff – and still fail spectacularly.

And what about Stafford, whom Dan Patrick has anointed with the franchise tag? He could blossom under Rams coach Sean McVay. But I wouldn’t bet on it. He turns 33 this Sunday. He missed 8 games with back problems a year ago. He is 0-3 in the playoffs. He hasn’t won more than 9 games since 2014. And he almost never leads the league in anything. Elite QBs do. Yes, he had 8 fourth-quarter comebacks in a 9-7 season in 2016. But in the next four seasons he totaled just 6. Those things have a way of evening out.

And he goes down a lot. In his past 6 full seasons he has been sacked 45, 44, 37, 47, 40 and 38 times. That also takes a toll.