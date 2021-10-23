OPB: To pledge or not to pledge … it’s the old, existential dilemma

The other night there was some sort of Agatha Christie mystery on OPB. You know the drill. The stories never take place in the modern era. Everyone has nice clothes. The English actors are vaguely familiar, perhaps from a previous show on OPB.
And after the show it was pledge break time. I’ve seen a few of these productions over the years, and I must say the “hosts” for this one were over-the-top perky. Clearly, this pledge break was in the top 5 of events that had ever happened to them. Well-dressed, well-coiffed, happy as a clam about all things OPB … it was almost unwatchable.
In fact, the only pledge break I really enjoyed was one in which one of the bits of swag you could get for X amount of dollars per month (I believe this made you a “sustaining member) was some Downton Abbey coasters. I admit to lusting after those coasters. But it passed.
Aside: I remember one other time, years and years ago, when I was watching the great caper movie “Charade” in another PBS … market. And they broke into their commercial-free programming with a pledge break. And it was mortifying. The gloomy-looking pledge break host advised the audience that NO ONE had called during the most recent interval. And operators were standing by! “Maybe this isn’t the type of programming you want to see,” intoned the host. I felt sorry for her as I folded my laundry. End aside.
Anyway, ultimately I did give money to OPB … in a non-pledge environment. I like listening to radio news at the top of the hour when I am driving. And it’s a wasteland out there now. All of those stations that used to have ABC or CBS radio news on the hour … are filled with sports talk or political talk, with almost no news content. So I thought I would reward OPB because they DO have news on the hour. I sent them a small check.
Things did not work out. First, they sent me a request for additional donations before they had acknowledged receipt of the first one. Bad form. Then, I emailed them with a programming question, identifying myself as a member! I did not get a response. So, the next donation request I received I sent back to them with a stern note indicating a) I would not be sending any more money and why; and b) asking them to take me off their mailing list so no more solicitations would arrive. The solicitations continue to arrive.
These experiences have led me to question where OPB gets its money. How much from donations, how much from pledge breaks, how much from sponsors and how much from federal or state funds. If anyone out there knows, please email me (contact info is below).
Now, I need to dig a bit deeper into programming issues. A lot of what OPB airs is terrific. I loved the “Durrells in Corfu.” Great Grecian setting. Oddball family. Terrific show. “Last Tango in Halifax” I also enjoyed … until the mom refused to go to her lesbian daughter’s wedding. Perhaps I should have been appreciative that the plot served to debunk the liberal propaganda scarlet letter of public television.
But a lot of this programming is formulaic and wooden, especially these “murder mystery” shows set in small English towns after the war. Quirky residents. Rich accents. Lots of bicycles. Nice gardens. No real poverty. And someone dies every week. Which means that after a season or two these villages would be virtually depopulated. No matter, they keep on killing people.
A second issue is the concept of “Masterpiece.” Yes, you can put together a series on “Pride & Prejudice” or “Middlemarch” and call it “Masterpiece.” But I find it the height of absurdity to take a script in which the ink is barely dry and no one has ever taught in an East Coast liberal arts college and call it “Masterpiece.”
Thirdly, “Masterpiece” and these others shows are almost always in English. How is it that the only televised entertainment worth airing (or importing) is in English? I have noticed a couple of forays into German and French shows in recent years, but the public television industry has been WAY late to the party on this one.
It’s kind of like, to return to the East Coast liberal arts example, teaching the novel and leaving out Tolstoy, Dostoyevsky, Turgenev, Balzac, Zola, Flaubert, Mann, Hesse and Goethe because they don’t write in English.
And then there are the radio shows. “Over and Under,” “Around and Through,” “Now and Then” and “Here and Now.” “And So On.” My conclusion is that there are too many of these shows chasing too few decent stories. And there is a mind-numbing amount of COVID programming. I read and hear about COVID all day. And then I flick on the radio while heading home and there is another show on COVID and health care or COVID and schools or COVID misinformation or what COVID thinks of COVID.
And, yes, yes, I know, people like “Wait! Wait! Don’t Tell Me.” Have you ever noticed that when PBS or people writing about PBS mention this show it is inevitably preceded by the modifier “popular.” Well, duh! If it was unpopular it would be off the air, right … (wait, wait does that happen with PBS shows ???). Also, I would much rather listen to Jeff Bridges talk about his movie career than answer questions for Doris in Sheboygan.
And then there are the lengths to which the radio shows will go to have breaks. Even though this is supposedly commercial free stuff they have breaks every 10 minutes. Sometimes they have no material to insert so you hear peppy music for two minutes. Well, actually, I don’t, because I change the channel before the two minutes is up. And hosts will breathlessly tell you the topic of the show as they move into the break and breathlessly reintroduce the topic after the two minutes of peppy music (or whatever fills the interval).
I was listening to a “Fresh Air” segment on James Lapine, who wrote a book about the making of the Broadway musical “Sunday in the Park With George” with Stephen Sondheim. A theater buff, I was interested in the topic. But the host, Terry Gross, swept into each break by saying “We’ll be back with James Lapine, author of the book x who worked with Stephen Sondheim on y and directed three other Sondheim shows). And then after the peppy music she went through the same spiel: “We’re back with James Lapine, who wrote the book x …”
I heard that intro/outro at least 7 or 8 times … and then switched the channel. I did think later that perhaps Gross has a, let’s say, 50-minute show window, and the Lapine interview came in at 46. So she lengthened the intros and outros. Whatever.
Anyway, then at the end of every hour, OPB must name its affiliates. Don’t know why. Must be some obscure rule inserted by a conspiratorial member of Congress because he/she is torqued that such programming receives federal funds.
Anyway, so some news reader mentions every station in Oregon by its call letters. NO ONE KEEPS TRACK OF OPB STATIONS BY THEIR CALL LETTERS. If I may, I suggest it is the NUMBER, i.e., 91.5 FM that people pay attention to. And that few people know that KOAP is in Lakeview. Or even where Lakeview is.
Peace. Out.
