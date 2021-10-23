OPB: To pledge or not to pledge … it’s the old, existential dilemma

Anyway, ultimately I did give money to OPB … in a non-pledge environment. I like listening to radio news at the top of the hour when I am driving. And it’s a wasteland out there now. All of those stations that used to have ABC or CBS radio news on the hour … are filled with sports talk or political talk, with almost no news content. So I thought I would reward OPB because they DO have news on the hour. I sent them a small check.

Things did not work out. First, they sent me a request for additional donations before they had acknowledged receipt of the first one. Bad form. Then, I emailed them with a programming question, identifying myself as a member! I did not get a response. So, the next donation request I received I sent back to them with a stern note indicating a) I would not be sending any more money and why; and b) asking them to take me off their mailing list so no more solicitations would arrive. The solicitations continue to arrive.

These experiences have led me to question where OPB gets its money. How much from donations, how much from pledge breaks, how much from sponsors and how much from federal or state funds. If anyone out there knows, please email me (contact info is below).