Politics, procedures again gunk up the Supreme Court

• Some of the questions the nominees are asked are comical. Or worse. In the Brett Kavanaugh confirmation hearings Democrat Dick Durbin asked the nominee if he believed in “Democratic institutions.” Are you kidding me? Democrat Dianne Feinstein, meanwhile, fricasseed Barrett for not saying how she might vote if the Roe vs. Wade abortion decision comes back before the court. No nominee has answered that question since before Antonin Scalia. Why should Barrett take the plunge? Do you think Durbin and Feinstein were trying to make Republican nominees look bad? Of course.

• Speaking of Feinstein … she was pilloried by her own party for hugging Republican Chairman Lindsey Graham and praising him for how he conducted the hearings. That’s the old collegial spirit, Dems! Throw the bum out!

• Most offensive of all during the Barrett hearings was the undercurrent that somehow President Trump cut some sort of deal with Barrett, as in, I nominate you and you then back me up if the election winds up in the courts. What an appalling notion. We may not always agree on these Supreme Court nominees or their eventual decisions, but I prefer to think that our court nominees are not capable of such crude bribery.

• The Supreme Court used to be about nominating and installing a qualified judge and then trusting that person and the rest of the justices to do the best they can. Now, it’s all about party loyalty and making political points. It’s shameful.

