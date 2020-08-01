PPP: A bad federal program or journalists looking for something that isn’t there?

• Entertainment stars such as West and Witherspoon tend to have their own companies that help guide their careers or operate side business. Why shouldn’t they get a loan to help those companies? And the rule is to limit the loan recipients to those with 500 employees or less. Personal wealth or stardom has nothing to do with it.

• The piece of information that got me started on this quest was a note from Citizens Bank regarding the loans they had handled (The SBA has the money, but a local bank had to process it … without charging fees). Citizens handled approximately 750 loans worth $96 million. That’s $128K per loan. In other words a lot of little and medium-sized guys.

• A newspaper to the north of here also published a report on the data. It quoted an individual from a small business lobbying group as saying that once all the loans are tabulated it will be shown that the overwhelming majority of the loans went to firms with more than 500 employees.

It is hard to state just how WRONG this guy is. I went through a data base of 384 mid-valley companies that received loans. One, the Corvallis Clinic, was at 500 employees. Three more — Freres Lumber, the Mennonite Home and Stahlbush Island Farms — were above 400. That’s it. There were none between 300 and 400. And the “overwhelming majority” had less than 100.