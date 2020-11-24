Rhodes list shows elitists selecting other elites

The announcement of the list of Rhodes scholars came out a few days ago. Always an interesting piece of information.
Aside: The Rhodes is an international postgraduate award for students to study at Oxford University in England. The awards were established in 1902, and paid for by British gazilionaire Cecil Rhodes. The Rhodes is considered the most prestigious of international scholarship programs. End aside.
The US gets 32 slots per year, two each from 16 geographical districts, which are tied to the hometown of the student, not the address of their current university or college.
Of this year’s recipients, 6 were from Harvard, 4 from US military academies (2 Army, 1 Navy, 1 Air Force, 3 from Yale and 2 from Duke. Other elite schools that had one recipient were Amherst, MIT, Penn, Lafayette, Stanford, Wake Forest, Columbia, North Carolina, Michigan, Johns Hopkins and Virginia.
That’s 26. Where did the other six come from? Southern Connecticut, UC-Santa Cruz, Maryland-Baltimore County, Georgia, South Dakota State and Ohio State.
Yes, I will receive arguments from some out there that Georgia and Ohio State are elite schools. But that would be missing the point.
The point is that I consistently find it interesting that an elite educationalo platform makes it far more likely that you will receive a Rhodes scholarship … or a Cabinet appointment.
Are these people really doing a good job of scouring the bushes looking for interesting and unusual candidates? How can they when just the Ivy League and the academies account for 15 of the slots?
Am I turning into a class warrior?
Maybe.
The Rhodes people trumpeted the fact that 17 of the recipients are students of color and 17 are women. That is good news.
But it still feels like elitists selecting from an elite pool …
Me? I’m stoked about the guys from Southern Connecticut and South Dakota State. I'm rooting for them.
