Rhodes list shows elitists selecting other elites

The announcement of the list of Rhodes scholars came out a few days ago. Always an interesting piece of information.

Aside: The Rhodes is an international postgraduate award for students to study at Oxford University in England. The awards were established in 1902, and paid for by British gazilionaire Cecil Rhodes. The Rhodes is considered the most prestigious of international scholarship programs. End aside.

The US gets 32 slots per year, two each from 16 geographical districts, which are tied to the hometown of the student, not the address of their current university or college.

Of this year’s recipients, 6 were from Harvard, 4 from US military academies (2 Army, 1 Navy, 1 Air Force, 3 from Yale and 2 from Duke. Other elite schools that had one recipient were Amherst, MIT, Penn, Lafayette, Stanford, Wake Forest, Columbia, North Carolina, Michigan, Johns Hopkins and Virginia.

That’s 26. Where did the other six come from? Southern Connecticut, UC-Santa Cruz, Maryland-Baltimore County, Georgia, South Dakota State and Ohio State.

Yes, I will receive arguments from some out there that Georgia and Ohio State are elite schools. But that would be missing the point.