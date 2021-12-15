Some tips on navigating the local highways and byways

Editor’s note: The following piece has been vetted by the Oregon Driver & Motor Vehicles Services (DMV). No tips or suggestions in the piece violate the rules of the road.

To drive or not to drive is not the question. It’s how we drive that matters.

I’ve been doing this driving thing for more than 50 years and in many ways I think I am better at it than I was, say, when I was younger and my reflexes were sharper. I think I am more patient and have more empathy for what folks around me are doing.

I have had a fairly extensive commute to Corvallis and/or Albany during my time with the newspapers therein and the drives have given me an opportunity to think a bit more about what I am doing. So here, without prompting or solicitation, are my suggestions for driving in the Albany-Corvallis area.

My first rule is don’t rush things. If you need to leave home earlier to make an appointment, please do so. Slow down, take your time, and leave earlier.

Another huge one for me is do not tailgate. You just add stress to your life, the life of the guy ahead of you, and you reduce the life of your brakes.

Let’s say you are on I-5 in the fast lane around Ankeny Hill and you are going 65 mph. You still are going 65 mph whether you are a safe 6 to 8 car lengths behind someone or right on their bumper. Yes, I know, other drivers see that gap as an invitation to pass on the right, regardless of what sort of congestion clearly lies ahead. Don’t get mad. Get over and relax.

Also, watch for trucks and cut them some slack. It takes more highway space for a big-rig to safely execute a lane change. Yes, I know, it can be frustrating to watch a truck going 58 mph in the fast lane passing a truck going 56 mph in the slow lane. Repeat: Don’t get mad, relax.

Plus, truck drivers sit up higher and have a better view of what’s ahead than you do. This can be particularly helpful if there is congestion. A truck shifting lanes amid snarled traffic can be a sign of how to manage the situation more efficiently.

Also, if a truck shifts into the fast lane unexpectedly there might be a vehicle on the shoulder with its emergency flashers going. Whenever it’s safe you should give folks at the side of the road an extra cushion of space.

Highways 20/34

Always think about what you are doing when you are on the region’s most dangerous roads, such as Highway 20 or Highway 34.

The don’t tailgate rule applies even more on Highway 20 than in routine travel. It only has one lane on each side and there are countless places where folks can slow down and turn right or left, and you don’t want to wind up in their trunk. This is serious stuff. Motorists have died in rear-enders on Highway 20.

Also of note on Highway 20 are the two major non-signaled intersections at Granger and the Independence Highway. These are challenging because of the vehicles, some of them of significant size, that can stack up at the stop signs while trying to make left turns onto the highway. Also, for through traffic there can be blind spots created by folks turning right, effectively shielding the turning traffic from view.

I slow down and try to stay extra alert passing through both of these intersections.

On Highway 34 I try to stay in the right lane as much as possible. Although there are fewer places to turn across traffic these days because of barriers and other modifications by ODOT, it also strikes me that I am more likely to be struck by someone turning left if I am in the fast lane than in the right lane.

Another challenge to Highway 34 is that merging traffic, particularly motorists turning right onto the highway in the morning commute hours, is going from a dead stop into traffic that is going 50 mph or more. There are ways to help those folks out, particularly at Highway 99E, Looney, Oakville, Orleans and Riverside. If you see that a motorist is looking to turn right onto the highway at one of these merging areas and it is safe for you to do so, move into the left lane to give them some time to merge.

And here is one other trick from someone who has driven from Albany to Corvallis and back more times than he can count. I like Riverside as my main route because it has the best scenery, but turning right from Riverside — or Oakville — onto the highway can be nerve-wracking because the highway curves and the sightlines are difficult.

So when I am heading to Corvallis from Albany I turn left from Riverside to Orleans to 34 because there are better sight lines where Orleans meets the highway than at Riverside or Oakville.

And don’t forget bicycles and pedestrians!!!! I have written a lot about bike and ped safety during my time here. Watch for pedestrians in crosswalks and always be careful when turning right because there might be a cyclist in the bike lane. And please be aware of cyclists on streets that do not have bike lanes, particularly in the neighborhoods surrounding Oregon State University.

One other tip that has nothing to do with safety and a lot to do with peace of mind is to vary your routes. Mix it up! Don’t always take Pacific Boulevard from I-5 to downtown Albany. Take the less-traveled and often faster route of Salem Avenue. If you are heading back to Albany from Corvallis on Riverside, you can use Broadway or Maple or Elm to get back to the downtown area (once you have turned left on Queen when Riverside dead-ends). Albany has some great historic houses to look at!

