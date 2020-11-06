The shameful story of polling in 2020. It was 2016 all over again

Wrong again.
That pretty much sums up how I feel about how pollsters were able to “forecast” this presidential election.
2016 was bad. The polls gave Hillary Clinton a 70% chance of winning. Trump needed to win all of the battleground states and pick off a few states leaning blue to win. And he did just that.
This year was worse.
Consider:
• The final CNN poll before Tuesday’s vote had Joe Biden with a 12-point lead. Right now, as I write this, he’s ahead by 2.9%. By contrast CNN had Hillary Clinton ahead 46% to 42% heading into the 2016 vote. The final tally there was 48.2% for Clinton to 46.1% for Donald Trump. CNN was spectacularly wrong. Why?
• In the six swing states of Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, Arizona, Florida and North Carolina, a New York Times election eve snapshot of polling averages showed Biden winning by 10 points in Wisconsin and 8 points in Michigan. The former VP won by 0.7% in Wisconsin and 2.7% in Michigan. Yes, there is always margin for error — but not this much error. Plus, in all 6 states Biden came in below the poll projection. That’s not margin of error, nor does it make sense based on the mathematical law of averages.
It’s the inability of modern American pollsters to accurately count those who intend to vote for Trump. It’s that simple. I wrote about some of the potential reasons in blogs following the 2016 race and some of the same “reasons” keep coming up now.
• It’s harder to find a good voting sample by targeting voters with land lines, and it’s far more expensive to poll targeting cell phones.
• Trump supporters either choose not to participate or choose to mess with the pollsters by falsely indicating who they intend to vote for.
And let’s step in right here to note that a vote is a fact. You punch the button for person X. A poll number indicates you SAY you INTEND to do something. Too often we forget that.
The stubborn long-time poll watcher in me thinks that these highly paid and highly educated guys with big computers and fancy algorithms should find a way to figure this thing out. Throw in a 2.5% Trump voters hate pollsters component and the numbers in all of those swing states are within the margin of error. Yes, it’s no help for that nationwide CNN poll, but …
There also is the question of those being polled not wanting to feel like chumps or worse for how they are intending to vote.
On the same November day in 1989 David Dinkins was elected mayor of New York City and Douglas Wilder was elected governor of Virginia. Both men are Black. Both led by nearly double digits in the final polls. And both won squeakers, with Wilder’s win requiring a recount.
Post-election analysis showed that large numbers of prospective voters SAID they were planning to vote for Dinkins or Wilder because they did not want to appear racist. And then they pulled the handle for the other guy.
Could this principle be in play with Trump on the ballot? Seems plausible. But why haven’t the Silvers and Kornackis and the others figured out a way to account for this? When supposedly everybody had FIXED the problems from 2016.
One wonders how this affects the internal polling that candidates do. If anybody has seen any reporting on this, please email me. Maybe the reason Clinton did not campaign in Wisconsin in 2016 was because her campaign polls showed her cruising. She lost by 0.77%, 23,000 votes out of about 3 million cast.
Mona Charen wrote a terrific column (see below) that the G-T/D-H published Friday in which she asked the great question of “what else did these guys get wrong?” In particular she noted that Trump never had had an approval rating of above 50% (I analyzed this trend in an August blog, see below). Maybe Trump has been above 50% all of the time, but the pollsters can’t find those people who think so.
One more example before I go. The Democrats were all lit up over the possibility of Jaime Harrison ousting GOP incumbent Lindsey Graham in South Carolina. Polls were showing an even race into the late stages of the race, when Graham pulled ahead by 3 points, well inside the margin of error. He won by 10.3%. Why? I think Harrison, who is Black, was hurt by the Dinkins-Wilder pattern. Also, Trump was going to win South Carolina (he triumphed by a 55.1-33.5 margin) and with voters far less inclined to split their votes these days … that doomed Harrison.
Yes, I know that polls only matter if people — and newspaper editors — choose to believe them. Or if people act on them by offering campaign contributions or if strategists use them to convince candidates to make one more trip to Pennsylvania. But shame on me for believing them in 2016 and double-shame on me for doing so in 2020. I won’t make the same mistake again.
Or will I?
Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.
