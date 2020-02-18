1979: The year that was in pop music (updated quite a bit)

Prologue
The Billboard singles chart for 1978 showed three Bee Gees songs, two by their cousin Andy Gibb and one by Debby Boone in the top 8. Disco and light pop ruled the airwaves. Something needed to be done. And it was done. And it was good.
Introduction
It seems a shame to let that plucky little year 2019 slip away without acknowledging at least one more milestone.
And it’s a huge one in my eyes.
2019 is the 40th anniversary of the greatest year in pop music history.
We’re talking 1979. It might not be YOUR year but it’s MY year.
And it’s not just that great records came out that year. It was a whole new attitude. Music was just exploding out of the radio (on SOME stations) and pulsating out of your turntable leading to pounding on the door from your neighbors.
Or as the English Beat put it “I know I’m shouting, I like to shout.”
Asides: A radio was a device in which listeners could hear new records and go out and purchase them. These records, also called albums, rotated serenely at 33 1/3 revolutions per minute on turntables that used a stylus to transmit the sounds via the largest speakers possible. Yes, some stalwarts remain attached to turntables and vinyl, but radio has been reduced to politically slanted gab fests and sports chatter in barely digestible forms. End asides.
That new attitude alluded to earlier had two main labels attached to it, punk and new wave. Sometimes slicing the pie to figure out which is which was a challenge. Most of the time it was easy: the Sex Pistols were punk, Blondie were new wave … mostly. And that’s part of the magic here. New wave also refers back to the explosion of creativity in French cinema in the 1960s led by Francois Truffaut.
A lot of records fit into those silos BECAUSE they came out in 1979. Supertramp is not really a new wave/punk band but “The Logical Song” is a new wave tune. It had the right attitude. It asked the right questions. And they were different questions. It took you down some new alleys, or old alleys seen through an improved lens. The Cars work here. And even early Huey Lewis and the News. But not Duran, Duran.
Yes, the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and Talking Heads were around long before 1979 (in fact the Sex Pistols were essentially done by then) but those cats were early adopters. The explosion didn’t come until later. It almost always works that way. The “free love” decade was the 1970s, not the 1960s. A small cadre of folks tried things in the 60s and it blew up in the next decade as the mainstream joined in. So to speak.
One other note about time and later and all that stuff. Not everything that will be discussed here took place exactly in 1979. Some records were recorded earlier. But it’s kind of like new cars. The 1979s REALLY came out in the fall of 1978. Plus, how do you track the exposure or moment of impact for a song or a record? It’s not easy. A song could have been a B-side. Or released in a different format in the U.K. But in the interests of full disclosure most of the action in this piece happened between the summer-fall of 1978 and early 1980. With some exceptions. And noting what came next where it’s appropriate.
And what came next is critical to this story. The innovations of 1979 led to further ones in future years: U2, REM, Nirvana, Pearl Jam. Hip-hop and rap. Marshall Crenshaw. If you open up the lens all kinds of cool stuff winds up in the photo.
Or as Mark Hollis, the late great lead vocalist of Talk, Talk put it: "Up until punk there's no way I could have imagined I could get a record deal because I didn't think I could play, but punk said, 'If you think you can play you can play.'"
Hollis died earlier this year at the age of 64. RIP. He had that great ability to leave space between the notes, a timely pause or a strategic silence, a caesura, they call it. Just listen to “Tomorrow Never Started.” Hollis also gave up rock ‘n’ roll to be a father. I found that to be quite refreshing.
The genesis moments
On Oct. 14, 1978 Devo appeared on Saturday Night Live. This was monumental. Four new wave guys in colorful, weird outfits jumping up and down spraying out a fiercely personal take on the Stones’ “Satisfaction.”
It was one of those nights when the crew called you at work and said, “Day, you got to get over here and see this.” That’s how new and different it was.
The second key moment was the release that same fall of Parallel Lines by Blondie. Skinny guys in skinny ties. A hot singer with platinum hair. Parallel Lines was their third album and it contained nothing but monster songs, starting with the blistering Jack Lee-written opener “Hanging on the Telephone,” with the opening lyric “I’m in the phone booth it’s the one across the hall, if you don’t answer I’ll just ring it off the wall.”
Short, well-crafted pop songs which said it all about the times. “Just Go Away,” “I Know but I Don’t Know,” and “11:59” with the killer line “It’s 11:59 and I want to stay alive.”
The best pop music has a kind of desperate, risky quality to it. Things aren’t working out. You want answers NOW. And you’re not afraid to be loud about it if that’s what it takes.
The success of Blondie and lead singer Debbie Harry also inaugurated one of the key trends of 1979 and the new wave period that followed, the involvement of women as lead vocalists and band members, not just solo singers.
Harry with Blondie, Chrissie Hynde with the Pretenders, Exene Cervenka with X, Kate Pierson and Cindy Wilson of the B-52s, Tina Weymouth with Talking Heads, Patti Smith, Ari Up of the Slits, Patty Donahue of the Waitresses, Annie Lennox of Eurythmics, Martha Davis of the Motels, Debora Iyall of Romeo Void, Terri Nunn of Berlin, Alannah Currie of Thompson Twins, Pearl E. Gates of Pearl Harbor and the Explosions (yes, in hindsight, that band name was not a great idea … but she did belt out that great single “Shut up and Dance”). Plus all of the Go-Gos and Bangles and 10,000 Maniacs and Cyndi Laupers and Sleater-Kinneys that followed.
The Godfather
One individual seemed to be everywhere during this period: Nick Lowe. He was a major figure in country rock with the band Brinsley Schwarz, whose tentacles spread far and wide via the work of Lowe and Ian Gomm. Most of the Brinsleys wound up superbly backing Graham Parker as “The Rumour.” Later on Lowe did a one-off album with a band called Little Village, which consisted of Lowe, Ry Cooder, John Hiatt and Jim Keltner. And he still is bashing around to this day.
Lowe was one of those polymaths. He was good at everything: writing, singing, playing, producing. And perhaps most of all he was a taste-maker. He could see ahead to where things were going. One of my favorite lines of his was about the Sex Pistols. I recall one of my crew reading it aloud out of Rolling Stone at my acutely distressed formica dining room table which covered the hole in the apartment rug. I don’t have the exact quote, but the gist was that it didn’t matter if the band could play at all. It was the attitude that they brought to it that was critical.
Lowe played bass, guitar, keyboards. He produced records by Elvis Costello, Graham Parker and Dave Edmunds and others. He married into Johnny Cash’s family. He produced a great, high-energy cover of the Kinks’ hit “Stop Your Sobbing” for the Pretenders’ debut album. The band went in another direction, as they say, but it opens up some intriguing might-have-been thoughts.
Lowe and Edmunds formed a band called Rockpile, which also included guitarist Billy Bremner and drummer Terry Williams. Because of the dreaded “contractual obligations” many of the Edmunds records as well as Lowe’s were really Rockpile records, with puzzling blanks on the backs of the albums where the names of the musicians usually go. Lowe had a nickname of the “Basher” because he liked studio work that was loose and informal and he loved throwing in crispy, twangy guitar solos reminiscent of the work of George Harrison.
Rockpile released one album as Rockpile, a new wave/pop/rockabilly gem called “Seconds of Pleasure (and weeks of touring).” It included a hysterical song about a girlfriend who was … overeating. The key line: ‘’you let the knife and fork dig your grave.”
It was funny. That was the point. As Lowe put it: “In those days I wasn’t interested in creating serious art. I was much more interested in the mischief.”
He created both art and mischief with his first solo album, Jesus of Cool, which was muted to Pure Pop For Now People for the American release.
It’s an almost perfect record. Wide range of styles. Simple instrumentation/arrangements (on many of the songs it’s just Lowe on bass and guitars and drummer Steve Goulding). A song making fun of the Bay City Rollers. A rollicking take on modern life called “So it Goes.” A song about a person only 36 inches tall. And, of course, “Marie Provost,” a ditty about a dog that eats a woman. You know the story. Silent film star’s accent means she can’t transition to talkies. So she drinks herself to death and the dog eats her. The story is … mostly … true, and the song contains this zinger of a chorus: “she was a winner that became her doggie’s dinner, she never meant that much to me, but now I see poor Marie.”
And Goulding nearly beats his drums senseless throughout. Glorious.
The great 8
Here, in alphabetical order, is one man’s list of the best bands of 1979 (Lowe/Rockpile and Blondie make 10).
The Clash: Maybe the best band of the period. Maybe the best band period. Formed in 1976 they roared their way through punk, dub, funk, ska, reggae, rockabilly … you name it. London Calling (1979) and Sandinista (1980) are arguably the most ambitious back-to-back recordings in pop history. A label on the plastic covering of London Calling said “18 songs by the only band that matters.” Self-promotion? Yes, but also true. They also thrust politics into the forefront, giving pop a jolt of relevance. RIP Joe Strummer (2002), who was the main subject of a fine book on the band by Kris Needs. Grat anecdote from Needsy's book: Their fans howled when the Clash signed their $100,000 major label contract. The fine print? It called for 10 albums. You do the math!
Elvis Costello: Was just hitting his stride in 1979 with Armed Forces, his “tribute” to emotional fascism, with great songs such as “Goon Squad,” “Chemistry Class” and a cover of the Lowe/Brinsleys anthem “(What’s so Funny ‘Bout) Peace, Love and Understanding.”
English Beat: The boys from Birmingham served up a rich brew of politically infused ska and irony and then moved on after three albums. Sadly, toaster and dancer and keyboardist Ranking Roger, who went on to form General Public with Beat songwriting ace Dave Wakeling, died in 2019. RIP. The Beat were part of a rising tide of Jamaican-infused bands such as Madness, Bad Manners, UB-40, the Selecter and the Specials.
Joe Jackson: He went from minimalist punk in his 1979 debut Look Sharp, with its sardonic masterpiece “Is She Really Going out With Him?” to superbly crafted pop in Night and Day, Body and Soul and Big World while also dabbling in classical compositions. Vastly underrated figure.
Madness: I first heard the sound coming out of a record store on Polk Street in San Francisco while eating pork buns. Ridiculously cool choreography on the first album cover, One Step Beyond (see photo). They were like a punk-fueled calliope, with crazy songs about guys who steal underwear, toothless Nile River boatmen, kids trying to buy condoms, interracial dating and a guy who wants the night off from his girlfriend. A nearly perfect band.
Police: Peroxided hair, a crunchy world beat and riveting songs about guys with blow-up dolls, prostitutes, suicidal teens who are “too full to swallow my pride” in their November 1978 debut “Outlandos d’Amour.” Their 1979 sophomore effort “Regatta de Blanc” included the magnificent new wave anthem “Message in a Bottle.” We were ALL lonely waiting for our ships to come in. What a message.
Ramones: They were transitioning a bit in 1979 from the raucous Road to Ruin to the Phil Spector-over-produced End of the Century. Every great band has an experimental phase. The Ramones didn’t age as well for me as some other bands of the era, partly because they didn’t grow up as much as some others. Yes, I know … that was the point.
Talking Heads: Fear of Music was their 1979 release and it included the incandescent “Heaven,” ridiculed as a place where nothing really happens. We nearly stole the “ain’t no disco” line from “Life During Wartime” to be the headline for this piece. For some folks David Byrne is the Godfather of new wave/punk. Hard to say no to that.
Undiscovered country
Obviously there were lots of other bands out there planting the new wave/punk flag and this has been a brutally tough edit. But two I need to salute are the Records and the Brains, both below the radar but both memorable.
The Records’ first U.S. release in 1979 contained a memorable cover (see photo) of an alluring young woman in a vinyl, zippered dress in a moody-looking record store. The songs were perfect power pop gems, with titles such as “Girls That Don’t Exist” and “All Messed Up and Ready to Go” and “Affection Rejected.” The enigmatic “Starry Eyes,” which I believe is a dig at their manager, got some decent radio airplay in San Francisco on the venerable KSAN. But one of the real keys to this one is the guys in the truck, so to speak. Among the producers were Mutt Lange (space does not allow me to list his credits), Tim Friese-Greene (who played keyboards on and produced some great records with Talk Talk) and Bill Price (RIP, 2016), who engineered London Calling and Sandinista for the Clash.
Will Birch, who co-wrote most of the songs with John Wicks (RIP, 2018), went on to become a journalist and author. He wrote a bio of Ian Dury and the Blockheads (“Sex and Drugs and Rock ‘n’ Roll”) and the liner notes on a 2008 expanded reissue of Nick Lowe’s Jesus of Cool.
The Brains were an Atlanta-based synth pop band with a heavy bass/drums bottom to the sound. Led by keyboardist, vocalist and songwriter Tom Gray, their first album included Gray’s masterpiece, “Money Changes Everything,” which has been recorded … by other people. Their second album, “Electronic Eden,” – what a great new wave title! – was equally fine, but they disappeared after a follow-up EP.
Concerts
I was living in the Bay Area when all of this happened, which afforded me the good luck of seeing a lot of these bands in concert. And because none of them were selling tons of records the venues were relatively small. I saw the Clash, The English Beat and the Bangles in a 5,000-seat auditorium in San Francisco. The Ramones played at a ballroom at UC Berkeley with a Japanese punk band called the Plastics on the undercard. They played a killer version of the Monkees’ “Last Train to Clarksville.” The between-acts DJ played “Boys Don’t Cry” off the first Cure album. It was the first time I had heard it. Classic of the period.
Madness was manic, funny and out of control at an SF dump called the California Hall, with the Mutants and the Hoovers on the bill. Chas Smash, Madness’s dancer and occasional trumpet player, spent most of the evening running around the stage in a to the ankles trench coach. He was wearing Chuck Taylor Converse sneakers. Sitting up in the balcony with one of my crew and watching the mosh pit swing and sway ... well, it was for nights like that that rock ‘n’ roll was invented, wasn’t it?
Saw Elvis Costello and Squeeze, Rockpile and Moon Martin and Graham Parker and John Hiatt all in shows at the Warfield, a 2,000-seater in San Francisco. Just a great set of shows. Huey Lewis came out and played harp with Rockpile (members of the backup band on Elvis Costello’s first album eventually joined Lewis and became “the News”).
Plus I had this pair of brown suede wingtips I used to wear to shows (see photo). I thought I was cool. I was. I just wasn’t as cool as I thought it was. Clearly.
Covers
Another thing that was glorious about the epoch was the wild covers some of these bands came up with, particularly those in the ska field. Madness did Tchaikovsky's Swan Lake. The English Beat did “Tears of a Clown/Clone” and the old Andy Williams hit “Can’t Get Used to Losing You.” Bad Manners were nuts in this area with versions of the soundtrack theme for the movie “Exodus” as well as the “Bonanza” TV show and the old French follies standard “Can Can.”
Patti Smith did a killer version of the Byrds’ hit “So You Wanna Be a “Rock ‘n’ Star” that was produced by Todd Rundgren. Talking Heads did Al Green’s “Take Me to the River.” The Ramones did an incredible take on the Searchers’ “Needles and Pins.”
A philosophical interlude
It must be pretty obvious by now that most of the music I am talking about came from English bands. Blondie, T-Heads and the Ramones were American, as was Chrissy Hynde, but this piece is about 80% UK.
Why? Not sure I have a good answer. The British bands seemed more open to new ways of doing things and less enslaved by American commercial pressures. They also seemed more open to different rhythms and styles. The Brits had a different type of empire and benefited from having Jamaica as a colony. Yes, I know, Jamaica is far closer to the States than it is to England and there are musical patterns that are a mish-mash of Jamaica and New Orleans, but … the Brits caught the wave first and best.
The UK also was a bit more advanced in terms of diversity. English Beat, Specials, Selecter and UB-40 all were multi-racial. Specials and the Selecter had female singers as well.
The other guys
Here is a list of the bands that didn’t make the cut but still are worth mentioning. I owe it to them. Bram Tchaikovsky, Split Enz, Flash in the Pan, Translator, the Rubinoos, Greg Kihn (yes, Greg Kihn), the Fabulous Poodles, Style Council, Culture Club, Tubes (listen to “Prime Time,” their fabulous satire on TV with a cover of a baby in a contraption that featured a small TV and a pacifier), Plastic Bertrand, Joy Division (RIP Ian Curtis 1980), Boomtown Rats, Romantics. I’m sure there are some I am leaving out.
Epilogue
The 1980 Grammy Awards, which honored … products … released in 1979, gave out an award for best disco recording to Gloria Gaynor for “I Will Survive.” 1980 was the only year it was ever presented. Elvis Costello and Nick Lowe still make interesting records, although Elvis branched out further than almost anyone in the new wave/punk field. My kids were horrified when I quit my subscription to Rolling Stone. It was like giving up on my youth. The politics had turned nasty and I didn’t seem to know anything about the bands being reviewed. Had a major flirtation with the Strokes, but it, like the band, faded. That’s rock ‘n’ roll. Now, I listen to a lot of New Orleans music … the Neville Brothers (RIP Charles 2018 and Art 2019) and Doctor John (RIP 2019). Had flings with the Decemberists, Counting Crows and Death Cab for Cutie. And all still remain vital. Had a Tex-Mex phase with Los Lobos and the Texas Tornados. And a country phase with Dwight Yoakam, Mary-Chapin Carpenter and Lucinda Williams. Country, though, always returns you to Johnny Cash. As it should. And then there are my classical heroes Mahler (RIP 1911) and Schubert (RIP 1828).
If Mahler had been around in 1979 in, say, New York City … he definitely would have been into punk. No doubt.
My crew
Finally, before I go, I must pay homage to my crew, the guys who were around for most of the strange nights when we played these records, drank beer … and always felt that we were uncovering great truths. Pulizzano (he brought Nick Lowe to the group). Steward (champion of Bad Manners but couldn’t sell us on Aztec Camera or Wire Train). Hokoda (added major touches of jazz to the palette). And Jensen (he had the Plastic Bertrand record and could translate the French lyrics).
Semper fi.
