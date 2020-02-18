1979: The year that was in pop music (updated quite a bit)

That new attitude alluded to earlier had two main labels attached to it, punk and new wave. Sometimes slicing the pie to figure out which is which was a challenge. Most of the time it was easy: the Sex Pistols were punk, Blondie were new wave … mostly. And that’s part of the magic here. New wave also refers back to the explosion of creativity in French cinema in the 1960s led by Francois Truffaut.

A lot of records fit into those silos BECAUSE they came out in 1979. Supertramp is not really a new wave/punk band but “The Logical Song” is a new wave tune. It had the right attitude. It asked the right questions. And they were different questions. It took you down some new alleys, or old alleys seen through an improved lens. The Cars work here. And even early Huey Lewis and the News. But not Duran, Duran.

Yes, the Ramones, the Sex Pistols and Talking Heads were around long before 1979 (in fact the Sex Pistols were essentially done by then) but those cats were early adopters. The explosion didn’t come until later. It almost always works that way. The “free love” decade was the 1970s, not the 1960s. A small cadre of folks tried things in the 60s and it blew up in the next decade as the mainstream joined in. So to speak.