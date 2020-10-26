BPA to host public session on Marys Peak towerrs

The issue of how to manage Bonneville Power Administration communications requirements on Marys Peak is going back before the public.
The BPA has scheduled a 6:30 p.m. virtual meeting on Wednesday to make a 15-minute presentation on its draft environmental assessment and then hear public comment for approximately 75 minutes. See the information box for how to participate in the meeting or to send comments in writing.
This is the third public meeting on the project, which began its scoping process in 2016. The first meeting was held at Philomath High School on Nov. 9, 2016, with a second session Jan. 25, 2018 at Linus Pauling Middle School in Corvallis. Information gathered at both meetings was reviewed before the draft assessment was written.
BPA wants to upgrade the Marys Peak summit facility the draft report says “because the communications equipment at the site is outdated and needs to be replaced and because the communication structure."
Two main threads of public comment have been received to date. Some individuals and groups oppose the presence of the communications tower because of the unique resources on the mountain, including botanical, wildlife, ecological, geological, visual, aesthetic, cultural, historic, spiritual, educational and recreational benefits.
Others favor the continued presence of the equipment because of its value for regional emergency and non-emergency communications infrastructure for federal and state agencies, local governments, law enforcement and fire service, private companies and amateur radio.
The BPA’s draft report includes an alternative of no action as well as a list of seven possible approaches to take. All seven options involve linking the Marys Peak infrastructure with facilities in either Albany (the substation on Southwest Queen Avenue) or Marion County (Prospect Hill). The no-action option, the report says, would lead to reliability and safety concerns.
The BPA has narrowed the seven-option action list to three that it is favoring. They include:
• Alternative 2A: A linkup of the current BPA site with the Albany substation.
• Alternative 3C: A new Marys Peak site on Forest Service property linked with the Albany substation.
• Alternative 4: The West Point spur/Consumers Power Inc. site about a mile west of the summit linked with Prospect Hill.
The next steps for the BPA include a spring 2021 release of the final environmental assessment, the required National Environmental Policy Act decision later in 2021, with construction on any action alternative set for 2022.
