Broadband provider

names new manager

Pioneer Connect, a broadband provider based in Philomath, has named James Rennard its new general manager.

Rennard will succeed Michael Whalen, who will retire at the end of the year after managing the cooperative’s finances for 23 years and serving as general manager for the past five years.

Rennard has a 30-year history in the rural telecom industry. After training as a certified public accountant and working for a private accounting firm, Rennard worked as vice president of finance and regulatory affairs for Canby Telcom (now DirectLink) in Canby, and then for GVNW Consulting, which provides operations and regulatory consulting to the telecom industry. He also has worked for two nonprofit agencies in Oregon.

Rennard will start his position at Pioneer Connect on Jan. 4.

State parks offers

holiday sale on permits

Oregon state parks annual day-use parking permit sale is running through Dec. 31. Holiday shoppers can buy annual parking permits for $25 — $5 off the regular price. The permits can be purchased at store.oregonstateparks.org, along with branded holiday gift gear, such as water bottles, T-shirts and hoodies. Select merchandise also is on sale during December. Parking permits also are sold at major Oregon Parks and Recreation offices, some state park friends' group stores and selected local businesses throughout the state. For a complete list of vendors, visit oregonstateparks.org. Parking costs $5 a day at 25 Oregon State Parks unless you have a 12- or 24-month parking permit or a same-day camping receipt. The 24-month pass is $50. Permits are transferable from vehicle to vehicle.

