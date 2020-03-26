Brown: Hiking OK, just be careful

Motorists should not be pulled over under suspicion of violating the executive order. “If, however, you are committing a traffic violation or crime that would be enforced independent of the order, you may be stopped, like any other day,” he wrote.

As Hampton noted, the challenge may be finding a place to recreate.

In her executive order, Brown said the need for a strong “Stay Home, Save Lives” directive was reinforced by seeing that crowds had gathered last weekend at the Oregon Coast, Smith Rock State Park, Columbia River Gorge and other places in defiance of social distancing guidelines.

State parks, public and private campgrounds, and many other recreation sites now are closed, either under the governor’s order or voluntarily. Oregonians are allowed to go outside for recreation so long as they maintain appropriate social distancing — at least six feet, except for family members living in the same residence.

Oregon’s beloved ocean beaches are not closed, but getting there – legally – could be problematic.