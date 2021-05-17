Buddy
Smart wonderful companionMy name is Buddy. I am about 3 years old and weigh about 50 pounds I am very... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
COVID-19 outbreaks are occurring at 30 mid-Willamette Valley schools and 127 people have contracted the illness at those hot spots, according …
- Updated
The Linn County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a Thursday morning crash near Lebanon where a van carrying school children was hit head-on b…
- Updated
Linn County woman added to state's death toll; Lebanon hospital has 21 patients with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 cases
- Updated
Gov Kate Brown laid out some basic math on Tuesday for Oregon's way out of pandemic restrictions: Get 70% of adult residents at least one shot…
- Updated
The Oregon Health Authority has weighed in on the local debate concerning the COVID-19 quarantining procedures being implemented by Greater Al…
- Updated
Corvallis transportation officials want you to give them a shortcut.
DEAR ABBY: I have been blessed with a gorgeous 4-year-old daughter who is (even more importantly) smart, funny and kind, but I have an issue. …
- Updated
Kevin Dai could be described as a very active high school senior.
- Updated
When ballots are collected on May 18, the Greater Albany Public Schools board will see three new faces and in Corvallis, that number could be …
- Updated
Oregon State men’s basketball senior Zach Reichle made it official Friday evening, announcing on social media that he’s ending his college career.