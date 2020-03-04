Albany store Emma Downtown celebrates 20th anniversary this Thursday

Emma Downtown in Albany has been closed to start the week, but it will reopen from 4 to 8 p.m. Thursday for a 20th birthday celebration that includes sips, bites, live music and gifts.

The downtown store at 422 First Ave. W., which offers apparel, home décor, gifts and more, has come a long way from its humble beginnings.

Mandy Forney, who owns the business with her mother, Peggy Udolf, essentially began the business in a Linn-Benton Community College class when she was 19. Her instructor had a term-long assignment where students had to create a fake business with a logo, name, marketing plan and more.

At the time, Forney’s parents owned Hatchard’s Antiques, a downtown shop that also included home décor and linens. During a trip to a supplier, Forney tagged along and discovered a clothing line that she fell in love with, so she decided to create a faux business that sold dresses and more. She named the imaginary shop after her pet pug.

When her parents saw her business class presentation, they decided to help her get a bank loan.