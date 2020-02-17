Big River to close, reopen as Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen

Among the changes at Mazama is a planned patio renovation, which will help the business take advantage of sunny days and the Saturday market on First Street. The outside will eventually get a new paint job, and new reclaimed wood tables and artwork, the latter courtesy of Stahlbush Island Farms’ Karla Chambers, also will be added.

The restaurant and bar will become the flagship location for Mazama beer. The brewery remains on Highway 34 at Eastgate Circle, east of Corvallis, but the tasting room there closed in April. Mazama also has a second gastropub location in Orenco Station in Hillsboro.

Mazama will be the only beer offered on the 10 taps in the Big River site, wiith other Mazama brews in bottles . Merchandise also will be for sale.

Having a tasting room downtown is critical for the brewery. Locals and beer tourists can walk around and sample wares from Block 15, Flat Tail and Sky High, as well.

Mazama Brewing started selling beer commercially in 2013, and built a loyal following for its Belgian- and German-style brews, which are distributed from Northern California to the Canadian border and as far east as Boise. The company also has international accounts in Japan and Norway.