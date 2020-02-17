Big River to close, reopen as Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen

Big River’s days are trickling away.
The once mighty Corvallis restaurant’s final meals, drinks and desserts will be served Feb. 29, but the space at 101 N.W. Jackson Ave. will be transformed and is scheduled to reopen March 6 as Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen.
Kathy Tobin, who owns the restaurant and the local craft brewery with her husband Jeff Tobin, said the new business will showcase Mazama beer and feature elevated pub fare that is locally and sustainable — and the food will come at a lower price point than Big River. Plus, there will be brunch on the weekends.
When Big River opened in 1995, Corvallis and Benton County’s culinary scene wasn’t as evolved as it is today, and perhaps only the Gables and Michael’s Landing served as true competition. For several years, “It was the nicest restaurant in town,” Tobin said. The business was the scene of first dates, Valentine’s Day dinners, wedding proposals, anniversary celebrations and more.
As Corvallis’ dining scene expanded, Big River’s luster wore off, but the business retained its image as an expensive place to eat. With the switch in name and focus, “We really wanted to make this a Corvallis restaurant,” Tobin said. She intends to attract a local clientele but still have a menu of high enough quality to impress out-of-town customers. “You could eat here every night and not get bored,” Tobin added.
Dick Gentry, who has been around the Benton County dining scene for years, most notably at Gathering Together Farm, will head the kitchen at Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchens.
Gentry said that three local farms and the Corvallis Farmers Market will supply much of the produce for the business. The menu will have staples such as burgers and “good, simple food,” Gentry said. But he added that customers should look forward to in-house mortadellas, cured meats, specialty French toast, and duck confit on pizza and omelets.
Gentry is a big fan of Dizzy Hen owner and chef JC Mersmann. The two worked together at Gathering Together for 10 years, and Mersmann’s menu at the Dizzy Hen includes duck confit on the restaurant’s signature dish.
Mazama will pivot away from many of the fish options that were served at Big River, but Gentry wants to serve local crawdads and oysters.
“This is the most fertile, wonderful spot in the country in my mind for produce,” Gentry said.
“The Willamette Valley is a bounty of excellent food,” Tobin said. “Big River was known for that, but Mazama will take it to the next level.”
The open kitchen concept will remain at Mazama, as Tobin and Gentry believe that increases the community nature of the restaurant. Next door, cocktail bar 101 Eat & Drink, which was part of Big River, will remain open and serve mixed drinks and spirits. The menu will reflect the new Mazama Brewing Craft Beer & Kitchen’s sensibilities, but differ from the main restaurant.
Among the changes at Mazama is a planned patio renovation, which will help the business take advantage of sunny days and the Saturday market on First Street. The outside will eventually get a new paint job, and new reclaimed wood tables and artwork, the latter courtesy of Stahlbush Island Farms’ Karla Chambers, also will be added.
The restaurant and bar will become the flagship location for Mazama beer. The brewery remains on Highway 34 at Eastgate Circle, east of Corvallis, but the tasting room there closed in April. Mazama also has a second gastropub location in Orenco Station in Hillsboro.
Mazama will be the only beer offered on the 10 taps in the Big River site, wiith other Mazama brews in bottles . Merchandise also will be for sale.
Having a tasting room downtown is critical for the brewery. Locals and beer tourists can walk around and sample wares from Block 15, Flat Tail and Sky High, as well.
Mazama Brewing started selling beer commercially in 2013, and built a loyal following for its Belgian- and German-style brews, which are distributed from Northern California to the Canadian border and as far east as Boise. The company also has international accounts in Japan and Norway.
In 2018, the Tobins and Matt Shuman, an electrical engineering instructor at Oregon State University, purchased Big River. Shuman remains a partner in the restaurant. Mazama opened its gastropub in Hillsboro at roughly the same time, however, and that aspect of the business was the focus for the last year or so.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.