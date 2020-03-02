Brigitte's Place offers quality garment fabrics in downtown Albany

Many of the classes at the shop are held on Thursday evenings, though others, such as a hat-making class scheduled before the Kentucky Derby, are scheduled for on the weekend.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

De Valois also offers after-school courses for children and summer camps for kids who are interested in making their own dresses, jackets and other items. She noted that home economics and art classes have been disappearing from some school districts.

A few of her children’s classes are aimed at making clothing for American Girl dolls.

One of the more popular gatherings at the business is a once a month “Sewcial,” held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on the first Friday of the month. (Downtown Albany businesses have a First Friday celebration that includes artists’ receptions at galleries and more, and participants at the Sewcial can head to other gatherings afterwards.)

The most important part about Brigitte’s Place is the community of sewers that’s forming around it, de Valois said. “I want people to show me what they’ve made. I want them to come in here and get creative ideas,” she added.