Business Calendar (Dec. 7)

Tuesday: Virtual class for pesticide applicators' recertification, 8 a.m. to noon. Offered by the Oregon Occupational Safety and Health Administration and the Oregon Farm Bureau Health & Safety Committee. The training will provide continuing education credits for any pesticide applicator licensed in Oregon. Participants will receive pesticide recertification core credits to maintain an applicator's license. The four core credit hours provided are approved by the Oregon Department of Agriculture's "Worker Protection Standard: What You Should Know." Free to current voting or supporting members of Farm Bureau; $150 for non-Farm Bureau members. Registration: www.oregonfb.org/pesticideclass.