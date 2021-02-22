Thursday: Sixth Annual Dry Farming Collaborative Winter Meeting, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Zoom. The Oregon State University Extension Small Farms Program presents the program for growers, plant breeders, educators and agricultural professionals interested in learning about crop production with little to no irrigation. Participants will hear from multiple speakers on the background of the DFC, roots of dry farming in the Western United States, farmer innovation and research updates. The day will end with grower focus groups. Registration for the free event is required to receive the webinar link, and there is limited capacity. For agenda, additional details and registration, call 541-713-5011, write to Teagan.moran@oregonstate.edu or visit https://smallfarms.oregonstate.edu/smallfarms/dry-farming.
Business Calendar (Feb. 22)
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
Mid-Willamette Valley business owners said they’re frustrated by the state’s COVID-19 restrictions, calling them arbitrary, too strict, confus…
Also, check out more of this week's best personal finance reads from experts at NerdWallet, Forbes and The Motley Fool, as well as our new podcast, PennyWise.
- Updated
After a year of financial precariousness for so many, those who have the means may be setting 2021 money resolutions to get back on track.
Maximizing 401(k) contributions, calculating expenses and inflation, and investing wisely are some of the answers.
Local bankers receive awards
- Updated
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A spot on the Atlantic City Boardwalk where movie stars, athletes and rock stars used to party — and a future president honed his instincts for bravado and hype — was reduced to a dusty pile of rubble on Wednesday.
Humane society names executive director
It's simply not wise to put all your eggs in one basket, whether what's in that basket is filled with ultra-safe municipal bonds or high volatility cryptocurrency.
- Updated
MEXICO CITY — Mexico says it will get its first shipment of the Chinese Coronavac vaccine Saturday and by Monday will receive its first lot of the Russian Sputnik V shot. Both shipments are expected to consist of about 200,000 doses.
- Updated
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Southern cities slammed by winter storms that left millions without power for days have traded one crisis for another: Busted water pipes ruptured by record-low temperatures created shortages of clean drinking water, shut down the Memphis airport on Friday and left hospitals struggling to maintain sanitary conditions.