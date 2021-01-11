 Skip to main content
Business Calendar (Jan. 11)
THURSDAY

Oregon Housing Economic Summit, 9 a.m. to noon, online. Associations representing Oregon’s home builders, bankers and Realtors are partnering for the second annual event, which brings leading housing industry experts, economists and Oregon legislators together to discuss the state’s housing and economic environment, barriers facing the industry and what the future holds. Registration: $49 at http://oregonhousingeconomicsummit.com.

JAN. 18

"Oregon's Wildfire Recovery," 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., online. Sponsored by the Northwest Environmental Business Council. Registration: $25 for members, $45 for nonmembers at https://nebc.regfox.com/oregons-wildfire-recovery.

