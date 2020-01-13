Business Calendar (Jan. 13)
Business Calendar (Jan. 13)

Wednesday: Downtown Corvallis Association membership meeting, 8 a.m., Old World Deli, 341 SW Second St.

Wednesday: "Going Into Business Seminar," 1 p.m., Linn-Benton Community College Lebanon Center, 44 Industrial Way. Free registration: 541-917-4929.

Thursday: Corvallis Arts Walk, 4 to 8 p.m., participating galleries. Information: http://www.corvallisartwalk.com.

Thursday: "Everything You Wanted to Know About Self-Publishing," 6 p.m. two Thursdays, starting this week, MKH-118, Linn-Benton Community College, 6500 Pacific Blvd. SW, Albany. Cost: $99. Registration: 541-917-4840.

Jan. 19 through 25: Culinary Week, Corvallis. Information: https://www.facebook.com/corvallisculinaryweek.

Business Calendar (Jan. 6)

Thursday: Downtown After Hours, 5:30 to 7 p.m., Raw Hair Society, 600 SW Third St., Corvallis.

