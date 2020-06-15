Business Calendar (June 15)

Tuesday: "Creating an Investor-Ready Pitch Deck," 6 p.m., online. Willamette Innovators Network's first virtual Pub Talk, in collaboration with Oregon State University. Learn about the OSU Advantage Accelerator's Beaver Summer Investment Opportunity and hear from an investor on what they look for in a pitch deck. Free reservations: https://www.willametteinnovators.com/event/creating-an-investor-ready-pitch-deck-win-pubtalk-webinar-june-2020 .

Wednesday: "What Is SEM, and How to Utilize It in Your Marketing Strategy?," 5:30 p.m., remote. The Linn-BEnton Community College Small Business Development Center is offering this workshop on how SEM differs from SEO and how it can be helpful with an overall marketing strategy. Stephen Hodges of Boson Hub will cover Google ads, Facebook ads, reporting and conversion. Free registration: https://bizcenter.org/what-is-sem-and-how-to-utilize-it-in-your-marketing-strategy.