 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Business Calendar (June 7)
0 Comments
BUSINESS CALENDAR

Business Calendar (June 7)

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Today: Job Fair, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., Oregon Veterans Home, 600 N. Fifth St., Lebanon. Seeking RNs, LPNs, CNAs, food service workers, housekeeping workers. On-the-spot interviews; refreshments served.

Wednesday: "Women in Business," 11:45 a.m., online. Anne McAlpin will present "AAA Travel Smart: How to Pack the Perfect Carry-On Bag." With more than 30 years of travel experience, McAlpin is the author of "Pack It Up" and the travel expert who taught Oprah Winfrey how to pack in under 15 minutes. One person will win a one-year AAA gift membership. Hosted by the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. Free to members, $15 for non-members. Registration: https://bit.ly/3bNtgWr.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Pros and cons of cryptocurrency rewards credit cards

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

7 Personal Financial Planning Tips for New College Grads
Smart Change: Personal Finance

7 Personal Financial Planning Tips for New College Grads

  • Updated

MoneyTips

Graduation for the Class of 2021 is here. Some college graduates have studied physics and will pursue rocket science as a career. Others plan to become doctors, memorizing every bone in the body, while a few are walking encyclopedias when it comes to history. But how many of them can – and do – balance a checkbook?

According to the Pew Research Center, 52% of Americans between the ages of 18 and 29 still live with one or both of their parents. This could be attributed to the nation's student loan debt, which stands at an all-time high of $1.6 trillion, and the job market that keeps graduates in internships and minimum wage positions for years after college. That means many recent college grads have never paid their own rent, balanced a checkbook or created a budget, much less learned to live on one.

The good news in this grim statistic is that learning the basics of personal financial management isn't really all that difficult. Here are seven personal finance st...

MoneyTips Gift To College Grads: Your Credit Report

5 Credit Tips For New College Grads

Retirement Is Not That Far Away

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News