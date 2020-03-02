Business Calendar (March 2)
Business Calendar (March 2)

Tuesday: Going into Business Seminar, 11:30 a.m., Corvallis Foundry, 257 SW Madison Ave., Suite 210. Registration: 541-917-4929.

Saturday: Wine Walk, 3 to 7 p.m., downtown Corvallis. Information: www.facebook.com/downtowncorvalliswinewalk.

