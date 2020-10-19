Business Calendar (Oct. 19)

Today: Oregon Department of Revenue Corporate Activity Tax training session, noon, https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1608045185, passcode 920761. For business taxpayers and tax professionals. In addition to a basic overview of the new CAT, definitions of key elements of the law, and an update on the ongoing rules process, the session will address the 35% subtraction, unitary groups, sourcing of commercial activity and apportionment, quarterly underpayment penalty, COVID-19 pandemic-related relief options, sales certificates, motor vehicle dealer trades, grocery exclusion and cost inputs for farmers.
Tuesday: Northwest Remediation Conference, online. Cost: $50 to $195. Registration: https://nwremediation.com/registration.
Tuesday: Oregon Department of Revenue Corporate Activity Tax training session, noon, https://www.zoomgov.com/j/1619858903, passcode 013983.
Tuesday: Tech Tuesdays, noon, Zoom. This week: "Learn About Tech Solutions for Your Small Business." Entrepreneur in residence Bret Carpenter can answer your technology questions. Register: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZ0kcusqzIqGNDjlSWqPTvpjHsfn8MuZaCo.
Tuesday: Oregon Business Plan presents "Rep. Peter DeFazio on Infrastructure," 1:30 p.m., online. Registration: http://business.oregonbusinessindustry.com/events/details/a-conversation-on-infrastructure-with-congressman-peter-defazio-1090.
Wednesday: Oregon Business Plan presents "Recovery for Shared Prosperity Virtual Leadership Summit Series Event 4: How Can We Meet Oregon's Talent Needs to Fuel an Economic Recovery with Shared Prosperity?," 2:30 p.m., online. Registration: https://www.obplive.com.
Thursday: Oregon State University Advantage Accelerator presents "Iterate," 3 p.m. Thursdays, this week through Nov. 12, online. A free class for researchers, entrepreneurs and prospective entrepreneurs who have a business idea or technology that could become a sellable product or service, but aren't sure what to do next. Come learn how to create a value proposition, find and understand your market, and more. Registration: https://advantage.oregonstate.edu/advantage-accelerator/programs/iterate.
Friday: Free community shred event, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m., Willamette Community Bank, 200 Ferry St., Albany. Bring your paper documents to be securely destroyed and recycled. Information: 541-971-4317.
The business news you need
With a weekly newsletter looking back at local history.