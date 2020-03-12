Coronavirus impacts will hamper mid-Willamette Valley businesses

Mid-Willamette Valley shops and restaurants are sure to be affected by a drop in customer traffic related to the coronavirus, as residents will make tough decisions as to whether or not to go out for dinner, buy goods, or even visit areas with crowds, said local business experts.
“This is uncharted territory for all of us,” said Janet Steele, president of the Albany Area Chamber of Commerce. “I just don’t know what is going to happen. Nobody does. We have not gone through this in our lifetime.”
Non-essential businesses are certain to take a hit, but local companies that do international business or rely on supplies and materials from other countries also will be impacted by a global financial slowdown related to the coronavirus, Steele added.
Experts said that local restaurants and other businesses are pivoting to offer curbside service or expanded takeout or even delivery options.
“Normally, those types of decisions are carefully made and well thought out,” Steele said.
Shops and stores in downtown Albany are making changes, as well as disinfecting surfaces and taking other precautions, but storefronts remain open for business, said Lise Grato of the Albany Downtown Association.
However, Debbie George, owner of Personal Barber Shop in downtown Albany, said she’s already seen a downturn in traffic for her business and downtown Albany in general.
Normally, there’s a person or sometimes three or four waiting for her shop to open at 9 a.m. “Every morning this week, I haven’t done a haircut until 11,” George said.]
George has a homemade sign near her shop's entrance urging customers who have cold or flu symptoms to reschedule. That warning is new due to the coronavirus, she said.
Business owners and experts said that many local stores and family restaurants have a small margin for error. “Some people may be prepared for a month, but if it lasts multiple months…” said Jennifer Moreland, executive director of the of the Downtown Corvallis Association.
Moreland was concerned about the impact on local workers.
“Most of our small businesses and restaurants, their No. 1 priority besides good customer service is making sure their employees are paid. If they don’t have any revenue coming in, then they’re unable to do that,” Moreland said.
Moreland said that one way residents can help businesses in a time of social distancing is to buy gift cards now with the expectation of using them in the future.
Blain Daily, owner of Daily Energy in downtown Albany, said he’s seen a sharp increase in business for his nutrition store, as people are buying supplements such as grapefruit seed extract that are designed to boost the immune system.
Daily also has offered a curbside pickup option for customers who don’t want to come inside his store. But he still has worries about the coronavirus, including whether his supply chain for goods will remain intact.
“My worst fear is people coming in sick. If I get sick, I have to shut my store down,” added Daily, who is the sole employee of his business.
