Funky Brunch offers twist on classics at Corvallis food cart, diner north of Monroe

Funky Brunch has a food cart in downtown Corvallis and a diner inside the RFP Family Store north of Monroe, but owners Cristel and Jessica Gordon said they eventually plan to open a real sit-down restaurant.

“That’s always been one of our dreams,” Cristel Gordon said.

Their workplace romance started 20 years ago while the duo was working together at a Pizza Hut in California. About 10 years ago, the couple married at Bellfountain Park. And now they’re not only partners-in-life, but business partners.

The Funky Brunch Food Cart has a melding of their favorite cuisines. While Cristel Gordon jokingly describes herself as a carnivore, Jessica Gordon has diet restrictions. So the cart has an eclectic mix of dishes that are heavy on the bacon, as well as gluten-free, dairy-free and vegan options.

The biscuits and gravy and cinnamon rolls are both vegan, for example.

“We want to bring classics with a twist, old-style food with a little bit of this and a little dash of that,” said Jessica Gordon, who grew up in Corvallis. She stressed that the food cart and diner don’t use microwaves.

The best sellers at the food cart include the chipotle-chicken wrap, bacon pancakes, and those cinnamon rolls.