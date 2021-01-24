Hit me with your best shot

Liquor sales were increasing before the pandemic in Oregon however, and things still seem on the upswing in general with Oregon artisan spirits, particularly in Albany where Spiritopia and Vivacity Fine Spirits have opened up tasting rooms.

Spiritopia, owned by married couple Chris Beatty and Lori Tully, released its first product in 2014, and its downtown Albany storefront opened in November. “We’ve been looking at downtown Albany as a place that would have more foot traffic because of the carousel,” Beatty said.

Albany residents have been delighted to see a new shop and are eager to support something local, Tully said. “It’s been very nice, the reception we’ve gotten from being here,” she added.

Sales were up nearly 40% this holiday season for Spiritopia, despite not holding tastings or attending events. Beatty said the increase was led by the Spiritopia Mint Liqueur, which includes mid-Willamette Valley mint. “We really like to make innovative things using local agriculture,” he added. Spiritopia’s apple brandies and ryegrass whiskey also are top sellers.

Once social distancing rules ease, Spiritopia’s Lewisburg distilling site and tasting room will remain open on Saturdays only.

