Hit me with your best shot

Despite a surge in alcohol sales at the state and national levels, local distillery owners said the novel coronavirus pandemic has been a mixed bag for their businesses.
Large companies with lower price points than Oregon’s craft spirits have benefited more during the age of COVID-19, representatives said. And while sales at liquor stores may have been strong, small Oregon distilleries generally thrive on festivals that can’t be held under current government restrictions, as well as tastings that are difficult or impossible to hold under pandemic rules.
“Big distilleries are making big profits. Microdistilleries are kind of on the sidelines, saying, ‘Ooh, try our stuff, too,’” said Dawson Officer, who owns 4 Spirits in south Corvallis. He said liquor sales have been up and down depending on the month, but the restaurant portion of his business has been “painful,” and he figured that most businesses that serve food were having similar experiences.
Joe Marcotte, of Marcotte Distilling in Philomath, estimated he missed out on 15 events. “Some of those events make really big money,” Marcotte added.
Even businesses with increased sales are wondering what might have been. “We’d be up even more if we were allowed to do tastings. We can’t do tastings in liquor stores and that’s the best way to get the word out,” said Jamie Howard, who owns Sinister Distilling and Deluxe Brewing in Albany with her husband Eric “Howie” Howard.
Liquor sales were increasing before the pandemic in Oregon however, and things still seem on the upswing in general with Oregon artisan spirits, particularly in Albany where Spiritopia and Vivacity Fine Spirits have opened up tasting rooms.
Spiritopia, owned by married couple Chris Beatty and Lori Tully, released its first product in 2014, and its downtown Albany storefront opened in November. “We’ve been looking at downtown Albany as a place that would have more foot traffic because of the carousel,” Beatty said.
Albany residents have been delighted to see a new shop and are eager to support something local, Tully said. “It’s been very nice, the reception we’ve gotten from being here,” she added.
Sales were up nearly 40% this holiday season for Spiritopia, despite not holding tastings or attending events. Beatty said the increase was led by the Spiritopia Mint Liqueur, which includes mid-Willamette Valley mint. “We really like to make innovative things using local agriculture,” he added. Spiritopia’s apple brandies and ryegrass whiskey also are top sellers.
Once social distancing rules ease, Spiritopia’s Lewisburg distilling site and tasting room will remain open on Saturdays only.
Vivacity, which started operations in 2011, bought Calapooia Brewing and its pub and building at about Thanksgiving 2019, just a few months before the pandemic hit. But owners Chris Neumann and Caitlin Prueitt said they took advantage of closures to do construction, and the business also was able to bridge the gap thanks to large orders for hand sanitizer, particularly from the University of Oregon.
Shortly after this Thanksgiving, the couple opened up Vivacity’s 500-foot tasting room on the property. They’re hopeful that things will return back somewhat close to normal soon so they can sell their spirits with a sample and the story behind the liquor.
“Us small guys, we depend so much on person-to-person marketing,” Neumann said.
Still, sales have been strong for products such as their Turkish Coffee Liqueur. “It’s fabulous. It’s nice to have that following,” Prueitt said.
Unlike Spiritopia, Vivacity has moved on 100% from its original Lewisburg site.
Calapooia Brewing also is refocusing and rebranding under Neumann and Prueitt, who have brought distribution back in-house. The married couple also have added new cartoon mascots for the Calapooia, including “Hop Dude,” who is now featured on cans and merchandise. The business also has been canning beers for the first time in a few years and new brewer Dani Raiche is branching out into a hazy India pale ale and a sour.
The brewpub also can now sell cocktails made with Vivacity spirits, which is a plus for those who don’t drink beer or wine, Neumann said.
Howard welcomed Spiritopia and Vivacity’s tasting rooms to Albany, especially as both were a short drive or walk away from her businesses. “It’s Albany’s distillery row. It makes it convenient for people to go and check out all the local distilleries,” she said.
Brianna Miller, marketing coordinator for Vivacity and Calapooia, said that it was good to have a cluster of similar businesses. “It’s like creating a hub. They can try multiple distilleries and make a thing out of it,” Miller said.
Spiritopia’s Albany tasting room, 333 First Ave. W., will be open noon to 5 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday during the winter. For more information, go to https://www.spiritopia.com/.
Vivacity Fine Spirits' tasting room, 140 Hill St. S.E. in Albany, is open from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday through Saturday. For more information, go to http://www.vivacityspirits.com/.
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter via @KyleOdegard.