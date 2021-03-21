Hitting the green: Golf participation surges in mid-valley during the pandemic

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It’s brought more people out to our course,” Griner said. “More people are deciding to get back into golf. They decided, ‘Well, we like this, so let’s continue.’ … We’re probably at higher participation than we’ve been at in the last 12 years.”

Griner said that he thought Golf Club of Oregon saw more of an increase in participation than most courses because it’s one of the least expensive rounds of golf around.

Arey said participation is at its highest at Trysting Tree since 1997, when the economy was running hot, the Greatest Generation had retired, Baby Boomers became empty nesters and Generation X wanted to emulate Tiger Woods and got hooked on the game.

Some of those returning to the sport during the pandemic are aged 40 to 50. Arey said Gen-X largely disengaged from golf about 10 years ago as they gained more responsibilities at work, raised families and suffered through an economic downturn.

But now they’re bringing their kids along to the course and introducing them to the sport, as well. “I’ve seen way more families out here than anything,” Arey said.