Homegrown Oregon Foods opens sit-down restaurant space in Albany

Gluten-free food doesn’t mean bland dishes, said Shawna Turkins, who owns Homegrown Oregon Foods with her husband Christopher Dugger. “We’re foodies. We love to eat,” Turkins added.
For three years, the business operated as a take-out only, gluten-free eatery and catering service. But on Dec. 3, Homegrown Oregon Foods opened a sit-down restaurant space on the edge of downtown Albany.
“It’s been going great,” Turkins said. Many of the customers have dietary restrictions, and that’s becoming more common due to allergies from pesticides, factory farming and other factors, Turkins said. But other customers just love healthy, wholesome food that tastes great, she added.
The menus includes hash bowls, grain bowls, noodle bowls, tacos, soups, salads, grazing trays, probiotics such as kombucha and kifer, and more. The most popular item is the homegrown bowl with “Yo!” sauce, which includes rice, veggies, garlic ginger paste, and a choice of chicken, shrimp or tofu.
Turkins said that Homegrown Oregon Foods is the only 100 percent gluten-free kitchen in Albany. “We don’t even let gluten through the door. There’s no cross-contamination whatsoever. Staff can’t bring in gluten with their lunches,” she added.
The business also is 100 percent dairy-free in its cooking, though cheese can be added to dishes
Turkins added that all of the food is made in house, including the sauces for dishes, and the menu is based on seasonal ingredients.
Much of the produce comes from Wandering Gardens in Corvallis.
Turkins said that about 75 percent of the items are organic, and going to 100 percent would move dishes well out of the $10 to $12 price range.
On the weekends, the business is closed for food preparation for catering and delivery. Homegrown Oregon Foods will make paleo option and other meals and deliver them to residents all week long. The business’ delivery area includes north to Salem, west to Philomath, east to Lebanon and south to Halsey and Shedd.
Homegrown Oregon Foods started by accident, in a way.
Turkins had always dreamed of owning a restaurant, and in 2015, one of her friends was diagnosed with health issues and developed dietary restrictions. “She needed to make some changes and didn’t know how to start,” Turkins said. So she began cooking meals to help her out. And then Turkins started cooking for other friends and family members.
“Before I knew it, I was making 50 meals out of my home,” she said.
In 2016, she moved her new business, Homegrown Oregon Foods, into the kitchen at Marakesh Salon, which used to be the delivery service home of Izzy’s. (Grindz Food Truck, which specializes in Hawaiian food, now occupies the commercial kitchen.)
Turkins and Dugger received a $15,000 grant from the Albany Revitalization Area for renovations at their new space.
The couple has been married for 12 years, and working together is no problem. “We’re a good team, and we just get along. We get each other, we balance each other out,” Turkins said.
A grand opening celebration for their business is scheduled for Feb. 27.
Homegrown Oregon Foods, 212 First Ave. E., is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Monday through Friday.
For more information, call 541-971-7174 or go to www.homegrownoregon.com.
