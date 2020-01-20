Homegrown Oregon Foods opens sit-down restaurant space in Albany

Turkins added that all of the food is made in house, including the sauces for dishes, and the menu is based on seasonal ingredients.

Much of the produce comes from Wandering Gardens in Corvallis.

Turkins said that about 75 percent of the items are organic, and going to 100 percent would move dishes well out of the $10 to $12 price range.

On the weekends, the business is closed for food preparation for catering and delivery. Homegrown Oregon Foods will make paleo option and other meals and deliver them to residents all week long. The business’ delivery area includes north to Salem, west to Philomath, east to Lebanon and south to Halsey and Shedd.

Homegrown Oregon Foods started by accident, in a way.

Turkins had always dreamed of owning a restaurant, and in 2015, one of her friends was diagnosed with health issues and developed dietary restrictions. “She needed to make some changes and didn’t know how to start,” Turkins said. So she began cooking meals to help her out. And then Turkins started cooking for other friends and family members.

“Before I knew it, I was making 50 meals out of my home,” she said.