Job losses continue to pile up for Albany, Corvallis areas

Unemployment statistics show the continued toll of the novel coronavirus pandemic and resulting government restrictions on the mid-Willamette Valley’s economy, according to figures released by the Oregon Employment Department on Thursday.
Linn County saw an additional 1,659 unemployment claims processed during the week of April 11, while Benton County had 892.
That brings the total claims processed since March 15 to 4,952 in Linn County and 2,751 in Benton County, according to state data.
The actual figure for jobs lost for Albany, Corvallis and surrounding areas is likely much worse, however. Oregon has only processed 58% of the claims it has received.
The state is gaining ground in processing unemployment claims, however, said Patrick O’Connor, a regional economist with the Oregon Employment Department.
“It certainly helped that the initial claims filed dropped last week across the state. … Hopefully we’re past the peak of initial claims. To see that drop almost in half was a promising sign,” O’Connor added.
Still, the mid-valley unemployment claims processed represent staggering job losses. So far during the novel coronavirus pandemic, the Oregon Employment Department has processed claims for unemployment insurance for roughly 8.5 percent of Linn County’s workforce. (The calculation was made using the latest county-by-county labor force statistics available, from February.)
Benton County, with Oregon State University and more high-tech employers, and more college educated and white collar workers, is seen as a far more stable employment market than its neighbor to the east. Still, Benton County has had employment claims processed for about 5.6 percent of its workforce already.
Lower wage workers in retail and hospitality services in particular are being hit hard by layoffs and furloughs, O’Connor said. The health care and medical services sector also has seen many unemployment filings, however.
Statewide, there were about 53,800 unemployment claims filed the week ending April 11, bringing the total unemployment claims during the pandemic to roughly 296,800.
During the week ending April 11, the state provided $97 million in employment benefits to Oregonians. That was up from $23 million the week before.
“That number is going to quickly jump up,” O’Connor said. “We’ll probably have hundreds of millions (of dollars) going out every week to help people and to help the economy.”
Kyle Odegard can be contacted at 541-812-6077 or kyle.odegard@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.