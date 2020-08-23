Albany Chamber of Commerce honors residents, businesses

The Albany Area Chamber of Commerce held its 75th annual Distinguished Service Awards drive-in style Saturday evening to honor some of the community’s most influential businesses and residents.
The rescheduled banquet, which originally was set for March, included nominees, family and friends eating boxed dinners in and around their cars — parked in every other space of the Linn County Expo Center’s lot.
“This year’s drive-thru DSA is a perfect example of the can-do spirit of Albany,” said emcee Kristal Dufour. “This year has definitely brought many unexpected things, and this show is no exception.”
The community’s continued support of the Chamber and the awards, said fellow emcee Jon Kloor, was a “testament” to Albany’s resiliency during the coronavirus pandemic.
Award Winners:
Legacy Award — Rick Rebel
Rebel, a longtime businessman and healthcare benefits consultant, was posthumously lauded for his impact in the greater Albany area. He was active with the Albany Eagles, American Legion Clubs and The Forty and Eight society, as well as an avid musician around town. Rebel lost his battle with cancer in 2018.
His wife, Reneigh Rebel, gave a speech in his memory, thanking the Chamber of Commerce, local organizations, friends and clients for being so loving and loyal since they moved to the mid-valley in 1979.
“Rick always said, ‘Life is one big network,’” she said. “And, in his life and career, he proved that to be true.”
Student of the Year — Austin Bradford
Bradford is a 2020 graduate of Santiam Christian High School and has begun attending George Fox University to study history and theology. During his time in school, he said, he “kind of did everything.”
According to the Chamber, Bradford was nominated by his school for his “drive, high character, work ethic, and winning personality.” Among other accolades, he was an Albany Chamber Youth Leader, had a 3.66 GPA, is now a first-generation college student and was a student intern at the Weatherford Thompson law firm in 2019. After accepting his award, he gave thanks to Christ for allowing everyone to be healthy enough to have the event.
Anna Rogers of West Albany High School and Christopher Vega-Deleon of South Albany High School were also nominated for this award.
Small Business of the Year — Dahled Up Construction
“We’ve worked really hard over the past four years to just turn our lives around and help other people in the community turn their lives around,” said Joel Dahl after accepting the award.
Dahled Up Construction is known for being “professional, skilled, and trustworthy,” according to the Chamber. Dahled Up employees have been philanthropic, like to volunteer and have impacted other small businesses in the mid-valley with their work.
“God made all this possible for us, so we want to give glory to God and continue to do good work for the community,” Dahl said.
Albany Carpet One (Rob and Lisa Reisland), Albany Historic Carousel & Museum (Peggy Burris), Corvallis Knights (Jennifer Beaumont) and Pacific Residential Mortgage (Team Hubbard) were also small business nominees.
Large Business of the Year — Arauco
“We wouldn’t be the community we would be without these folks,” said spokesman Matt Harris, who accepted the award. “Without the community and without these businesses, we would just be struggling.”
The wood manufacturer and distributor Arauco “is a great supporter of local nonprofits in Albany,” the Chamber wrote. The company is a sponsor with Albany Parks & Recreation and supports numerous agencies and organizations involved with education, homelessness and people with disabilities.
Other large business nominees included Chamberlin House Inc., Fitzpatrick Painting, Mike’s Heating & Air and Willamette Community Bank.
Junior First Citizen — Lt. Micah Smith
Smith, a former Greater Albany Public Schools Board chair and current lieutenant with the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, was described by the Chamber as “a stalwart supporter of Albany’s youth.”
When accepting his award, Smith gave props to Albany teachers and school staff currently experiencing what seem to be “insurmountable tasks ahead of them” in anticipation of the next school year.
“This is an amazing honor among an incredible cast of nominees,” Smith said. “I couldn’t be more elated.”
The nominees also include Jennifer Beaumont, Hannah Blicher, Glenn Burnett, Bobby Samai and National Guard Sergeant Major Scott Stimpson.
Jim Linhart First Citizen — James Ramseyer
The Chamber described Ramseyer as having a “well-established” dedication to Albany’s economic development. Ramseyer has served in the past as a chair of the Chamber of Commerce and currently holds the titles of Chair and President of both the Linn Economic Development Group and the Albany-Millersburg Economic Development Corporation. In addition, he’s on the board of directors for the YMCA and the Good Samaritan Hospital Foundation.
“The set-up tonight’s been excellent,” he said when accepting his award. “I know there are a lot of first citizens here tonight and many of them have had a strong impact on me over the years.”
Also nominated were Kevin Manske and Gamael “Mr. G” Nassar.
Distinguished Service Award — Stan Boshart
Upon receiving his award, Boshart recalled his humble beginnings as a farmer. His father encouraged him to further his education at Linn-Benton Community College, but that experience lasted all of one and a half days.
Boshart was described by the Chamber as being “active his entire life in improving the world around him.” His volunteer experience includes the Adopt a Farmer Program, the Albany Area Chamber Governmental Affairs Committee, the Albany Veterans Parade and the Linn County Planning Commission. Boshart also takes pride in developing youth, employing many first-time job hunters on his farm.
“You don’t need a college degree or a high position at your work to give back,” he said. “No matter what your schooling is, no matter your age and no matter how much time you have … find that one thing, act on it and I guarantee it’ll bless you more than you know.”
Other Distinguished Service nominees included Bonnie Milletto and Max White.
Reporter Nia Tariq can be reached at nia.tariq@lee.net.
