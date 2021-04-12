Business in Brief (April 12)

Samaritan welcomes geriatrician
Skotti Church has joined Samaritan Internal Medicine — Corvallis.
Church specializes in geriatric medicine, caring for patients age 75 and over, and people with dementia and similar conditions.
She earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Colorado, Boulder. She earned a medical degree and completed a fellowship at University of Colorado School of Medicine. She completed residency training at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine.
She became a physician because she loves science, values personal relationships and is a lifelong learner.
Church is accepting new patients and can be reached at 541-768-5140.
Airport shuttle to resume service
Groome Transportation has announced the reopening of its Oregon operation on May 3.
The company will resume a frequent schedule of round-trip service between Eugene, Corvallis, Albany, Salem, Woodburn and Portland International Airport following a steady increase in air travel.
Similar to new policies and procedures implemented by major airlines, Groome has made changes for the safety and comfort of its customers and employees, including fogging vehicles after every use with a leading-edge electrostatic sprayer and a high-grade, Environmental Protection Agency-registered disinfectant effective against coronaviruses; making EPA-approved cleaning supplies available to drivers for regular wipe-downs of high-touch surfaces;
Implementing social distancing in vehicles by reducing the number of passengers permitted per vehicle, and blocking certain seats; requiring drivers to wear face masks; requiring passengers to wear face masks or appropriate covering of their noses and mouths; facilitating a regular supply of fresh, filtered air into the vehicle; and training employees on measures to prevent the spread of COVID-19.
Groome Transportation is a provider of scheduled transportation services throughout the country, connecting more than 120 cities to 13 major airports.
Local officer graduates from parole class
The Oregon Department of Public Safety Standards and Training has announced the graduation of its 82nd Basic Parole and Probation Officer Class on April 9 at the Oregon Public Safety Academy in Salem.
Parole and Probation Officer Madeline Edmonds of the Benton County Sheriff’s Office is among the graduates.
Philomath resident joins association
Deb Montgomery of Philomath is a new member of the American Angus Association, according to Mark McCully, CEO of the national breed organization headquartered in Saint Joseph, Missouri.
The association, with more than 25,000 active adult and junior members, is the largest beef breed organization in the world. Its computerized records include detailed information on more than 19 million registered Angus.
The association records ancestral information and keeps production records and genomic data on individual animals to develop industry-leading selection tools for its members. The programs and services of the association and its entities — Angus Genetics Inc., Angus Media, Certified Angus Beef LLC and the Angus Foundation — help members advance the beef cattle business by selecting the best animals for their herds and marketing quality genetics for the beef cattle industry and quality beef for consumers.
— Mid-Valley Media
